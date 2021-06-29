Delhi weather: Mercury to soar today, no relief likely till Friday

Mercury levels in the national capital are expected to be high on Tuesday, with the maximum temperature touching around 41 degrees Celsius, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

IMD officials said that high humidity levels coupled with high surface winds on Tuesday and Wednesday will increase the temperature by a few notches. However, there is a forecast of thunderstorms and light, patchy rain in parts of Delhi on Friday.

“There is no possibility of a relief till Friday,” a senior IMD official said.

In a fresh forecast, IMD said that monsoon arrival in Delhi and the remaining parts of northwest India is on a “halt” as the conditions for advancement are currently not favourable.

Meanwhile, Central Delhi recorded just 8.5mm rainfall so far this monsoon and is the second-most rain-deficient district in the country, according to IMD data.

In India, June 1 to September 30 is officially considered the monsoon season. Central Delhi received only 8.5mm rainfall against the normal of 55.2mm since June 1 -- a deficiency of 85%.

The rain deficit in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir is the largest in the country. It has recorded 5mm precipitation against the normal of 70.6mm -- a shortfall of 93%.

East Delhi received 19.2mm rainfall against the normal of 55.2mm -- a 65% shortfall. Northeast Delhi has gauged 20.7mm rainfall, 63% less than normal, and South Delhi got 22.2mm, 60% less than normal, the data showed.

Southwest Delhi and New Delhi have recorded 29.6mm and 27.7mm rainfall so far -- 52% less than normal.

North Delhi has received 37.7mm rainfall, 34% less than normal, and Northwest Delhi 29.8 mm rainfall, a 30% shortfall. So far, only West Delhi has received normal rainfall -- 53.5mm against the average of 55.5 mm.

The weather department on Monday said Delhi and nearby areas in northwest India will have to wait for another week for their first monsoon showers.

After arriving two days late in Kerala, the monsoon had raced across the country, covering eastern, central and adjoining northwest India seven to 10 days ahead of schedule. Normally, monsoon reaches Delhi by June 27 and covers the entire country by July 8. (With agency inputs)