Delhi witnessed record uptick of Malaria, Chikunguniya cases in past 5 years, says MCD report

The national capital has registered a record high number of Malaria and Chikunguniya cases in the past five years, PTI quoted official data on Monday. So far in 2024, 4,533 cases of dengue have been registered in Delhi, ANI reported.



As of November 9, there have been 728 malaria cases and 172 Chikunguniya cases in Delhi. In 2020, the city recorded 228 malaria cases, 167 cases in 2021, 263 cases in 2022 and 426 cases last year, the PTI report added.



The figure includes 19 infections reported in the week leading up to November 9, the Municipal Corproation of Delhi's weekly report on mosquito-borne diseases stated. As of November 9, there have been 728 malaria cases and 172 Chikunguniya cases in Delhi

On the other hand, 111 Chikunguniya cases were reported in 2020, 89 cases in 2022, 48 cases in 2022 and 65 cases last year, the PTI report added.

The tally includes 19 cases reported in the week leading up to November 9, according to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi's weekly report on mosquito-borne diseases.

As of November 9, the number of Chikunguniya cases stood at 172.

The highest number of chikungunya cases were reported from the Shahdara South zone with 87 cases, while the highest number of malaria cases were reported from the City SP zone with 104 cases.

Dengue outbreak in Delhi

Delhi registered 4,533 dengue cases and three deaths from the beginning of 2024, the Vector-Borne Diseases (VBD) of the MCD stated.



ALSO READ: Beat the bite: Essential dengue precautions you must follow as cases rise in India



According to an ANI report, the national capital recorded a total of 9,266 cases of Dengue in 2023 while the death toll was 19, the report said.

So far in 2024, 4,533 cases of dengue have been registered in Delhi, and 472 cases of dengue have been reported in the month of November itself. The highest number of cases was recorded in October at 2,431.

Najafgarh, South Delhi, Shahdara (North), Karol Bagh and Central Delhi are the major contributors to cases of Dengue this year.

(With PTI, ANI inputs)