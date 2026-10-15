Delhi-bound flights diverted to Noida, Jaipur due to bad weather

At least five flights bound to Delhi have been diverted as rainfall hit the national capital on Thursday afternoon. The diverted flights, including three from Air India, one from Air India Express and one freighter flight from Macau, have been diverted to Noida and Jaipur.

Commuters move amid heavy rainfall, in New Delhi, Thursday, Oct. 15, 2026. Rain swept across Delhi on Thursday. (Photo for representation) (PTI)

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According to officials, the diverted Air India flights were coming from Ahmedabad, Bhopal and Bengaluru, while the Air India Express flight was on it way from Bhubaneswar. Four were diverted to Jaipur International Airport, while one was redirected to Noida International Airport.

Rain hits Delhi

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Rain lashed Delhi on Thursday as dark clouds blanketed the skies throughout the day, even as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for moderate showers, thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds, according to news agency PTI.

Deep Dive Why were Delhi-bound flights diverted on Thursday? Rain and severe weather affected Delhi, where the IMD issued a red alert for showers, thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds. At least five flights bound for the city were diverted. Which flights were diverted from Delhi, and where were they coming from? The diverted flights included three Air India services from Ahmedabad, Bhopal and Bengaluru, one Air India Express flight from Bhubaneswar, and a freighter from Macau. Where were the Delhi-bound flights diverted? Four flights were redirected to Jaipur International Airport, while one was diverted to Noida International Airport.

Also read: Gloomy skies prevail as rain lashes Delhi, IMD predicts another wet spell around midnight

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{{^usCountry}} In its district-level nowcast issued at 1 pm, the IMD predicted moderate rain at many places across the city, to be accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and winds with speeds of 30-40 kilometres per hour gusting up to 50 kilometres per hour. The alert was valid until 3 pm. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In its district-level nowcast issued at 1 pm, the IMD predicted moderate rain at many places across the city, to be accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and winds with speeds of 30-40 kilometres per hour gusting up to 50 kilometres per hour. The alert was valid until 3 pm. {{/usCountry}}

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Commuters wade through rain-slicked roads amid heavy rainfall, in New Delhi on Thursday.

The weather office predicted moderate to intense rainfall at the rate of 5-15 mm per hour. Experts said another spell of showers could occur around midnight and continue into Friday morning.

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The showers also brought a noticeable change to the city's usual afternoon scenes. Visuals from several prominent locations, including India Gate, Parliament, the Supreme Court and Kashmere Gate ISBT, showed dark skies and rain-soaked surroundings. Among other areas, Palam, Mandi House, Laxmi Nagar and Geeta Colony also witnessed heavy showers.