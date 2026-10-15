IMD issues red alert for Delhi, orange for Noida, Gurugram amid heavy rain; temperature dips

Heavy rain lashed parts of Delhi and NCR, including Uttar Pradesh's Noida, Ghaziabad and Haryana's Gurugram , on Thursday afternoon, prompting the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue elevate the orange alert to red for several areas.

All districts of Delhi were initially placed under an orange alert for rain and thunderstorms till at least 3 pm but were later on red warning, according to the nowcast seen on IMD website at around 1:30 pm on Thursday.

Also Read: Orange alert issued in Delhi; rain, thunderstorms likely as western disturbance moves in

Gurugram, Faridabad in Haryana and UP's Noida, Ghaziabad were under an orange-coloured warning.

According to the IMD, moderate to intense rainfall at a rate of 5-15 mm per hour, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds reaching 40-60 kmph, was likely across Delhi. The weather office forecast intermittent spells of rain in several parts of the city.

Also Read: Sudden spell of heavy rain, thunderstorms hit Delhi NCR; waterlogging at several places

The minimum temperature in Delhi settled at 23.3 degrees Celsius on Thursday, 3.7 degrees above normal, while the maximum temperature was expected to reach around 29 degrees Celsius, according to the IMD, as reported by PTI.

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Experts attributed the sudden spell of rain to a western disturbance and a cyclonic circulation over adjoining areas, describing the conditions as part of a normal post-monsoon weather pattern.