Orange alert issued in Delhi; rain, thunderstorms likely as western disturbance moves in

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday issued an orange alert in Delhi, signalling a likely change in weather conditions, even as the Capital woke up to a slightly warmer morning with minimum temperatures above normal across most weather stations. An orange alert is issued to “be prepared” for heavy to very heavy rainfall (typically 115.6 mm to 204.4 mm in 24 hours). (ANI)

An orange alert is issued to “be prepared” for heavy to very heavy rainfall (typically 115.6 mm to 204.4 mm in 24 hours), a yellow alert means “be aware” (typically 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm in 24 hours).

According to IMD data recorded at 8.30am on Thursday, the minimum temperature at Safdarjung – Delhi’s base weather station – was 23.3 degrees Celsius, 3.7 degrees above normal. The minimum temperature at Ayanagar was 23.4 degrees Celsius, 3.2 degrees above normal, while Lodhi Road recorded 22 degrees Celsius, three degrees above normal. Palam recorded the lowest minimum temperature among all the weather stations at 21.5 degrees Celsius, 1.7 degrees above normal.

The Ridge recorded a minimum temperature of 22.3 degrees Celsius, 1.2 degrees above normal.

Expert Navdeep Dahiya said the weather conditions may change in Delhi-NCR during the day as the western disturbance clouds are expected to start moving in.

"Scattered thunderstorms along with short spell of moderate to heavy showers are expected in various parts of Delhi, Gurgaon, Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad and nearby districts between 10:45am - 2pm. One or two spells are possible in this window, afternoon hours will get pleasant with rains. #DelhiRains," he said on X.

The maximum temperature on Wednesday was 33.3 degrees Celsius at Safdarjung, 33 degrees Celsius at Lodhi Road and 33.4 degrees Celsius at Ayanagar. Palam recorded 32 degrees Celsius, while the Ridge logged 31.6 degrees Celsius.

No rainfall was recorded at any of the five weather stations in the 24 hours till 8.30am on Thursday.

Delhi's Air Quality Index was recorded in the moderate category at 164 at 10.05am. The 24-hour AQI was 181 on Wednesday and 158 on Tuesday. The air quality improved on Monday, slipping into the “satisfactory” zone at 83 after early morning showers, but the relief was short-lived.