Delhi-Guwahati Go First flight windshield cracks mid-air, plane diverted

A GoFirst aircraft operating from Delhi to Guwahati was on Wednesday diverted to Jaipur after its windshield cracked. Flight G8 151 that took off from Delhi at around 12:40pm had to turn back towards Delhi when it was flying over Rajasthan.

“The aircraft wanted to land back in Delhi, but due to heavy rains and bad weather, it had to fly further to Jaipur to be able to land safely,” a Delhi airport official said.

“All passengers landed safely,” Arun Kumar, director general of Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said.

This is the airline’s fourth incident that took place in the last 24 hours.

On Tuesday, GoAir flight G8-386 from Mumbai to Leh had to be diverted to Delhi as its engine No.2 EIU (engine interface unit) fault.

In addition to this, another A320 Neo aircraft registered at VT- WJG that was flying from Srinagar to Delhi had to return to Srinagar due to the engine 2’s exhaust gas temperature (EGT) overlimit.

Kumar said the DGCA was investigating the incidents.

Meanwhile, both aircrafts were grounded and will fly only after getting DGCA’s clearance, he said.

Another aircraft, G8-226 from Leh to Delhi on Tuesday, had to reject take off after a dog was spotted on the runway.