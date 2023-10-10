Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Delhi-NCR pollution: Supreme Court seeks report from Centre's air quality panel

ByHT News Desk
Oct 10, 2023 12:37 PM IST

The Supreme Court took note of issues flagged by amicus curiae regarding the problem of air pollution in Delhi-NCR during winters and also crop residue burning.

Supreme Court on Tuesday sought a report from the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on steps being taken to control air pollution in and around Delhi. A bench of Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Sudhanshu Dhulia took note of the submissions of senior advocate Aparajita Singh, who is assisting the top court as an amicus curiae in the pollution matter, regarding problem of air pollution during winters and also about crop residue burning.

Supreme Court sought a report from the Commission for Air Quality Management.( Reuters)

The bench noted the amicus has flagged the "serious problem" of air pollution with the winters approaching as well as crop residue burning and she has submitted that these issues are before the CAQM.

"We call upon the CAQM to submit urgently a report as to the steps being taken for control of air pollution in and around the capital," the bench said.

It has posted the matter for further hearing on October 31.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
delhi supreme court air pollution
