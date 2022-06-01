Delhi’s air quality in very poor category, mercury expected to go up to 40ºC

New Delhi: Delhi’s air quality was in the very poor category on Wednesday morning as partly overcast weather is likely while the maximum temperature is expected to go up to 40 degrees Celsius.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board, the hourly Air Quality Index (AQI) was 337 at 7 am on Wednesday. On Tuesday, the average 24-hour AQI was 214 in the poor category. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

The India Meteorological Department said the minimum temperature on Wednesday is likely to be 24 degrees Celsius, compared to 20.4 degrees Celsius, seven notches below normal, a day earlier. The maximum temperature was 39.4 degrees Celsius, one degree below normal, on Tuesday.

An intense spell of rain with wind speeds reaching 100-km per hour hit Delhi on Monday and dipped the mercury.

