Delhi's annual encounter with pollution begins, AQI surges to 169

The pollution seems to be knocking on Delhi’s doors already, with the national capital's air quality index (AQI) deteriorating to 169 on Saturday. Delhi's pollution on Saturday was largely due to the formation of a cyclonic circulation that pulled dust into the city.(ANI File)

Saturday’s AQI number was well above the 120 recorded on the previous day and the worst since June 14 this year.

Delhi's skies were engulfed in a grey haze for the first time in several months, likely a portent of the weeks to come, when Delhi will perform its annual dance with toxic air.

As to the cause of Delhi's pollution on Saturday, it was largely due to the formation of a cyclonic circulation that pulled dust into the city.

According to the CPCB, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

Delhi weather forecast for Sunday

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted that the weather in the national capital would likely remain partly cloudy even on Sunday.

According to the IMD prediction, the maximum temperature is predicted to be around 36 degrees Celsius. Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 37.2 degrees Celsius on Saturday, 1.8 degrees above the season's average.

The weather department further informed that a partly cloudy sky was seen in Delhi with the minimum temperature settling at 25.7 degrees Celsius, 1.8 degrees above the season's average. The relative humidity in the city was recorded at 54 per cent at 5.30 PM.

IMD has forecast a partly cloudy sky even on Sunday, with a maximum temperature of 30 degrees Celsius and a minimum temperature likely to be around 25 degrees Celsius.

The main thing to look for would be where the AQI needle rests on Sunday, to see if the national capital has already entered its annual ritual of days laden with pollution.