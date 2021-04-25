Delhi's Covid situation not improving, says Kejriwal, announces oxygen portal for timely monitoring

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said the Covid-19 situation of the Capital is not improving, though the acute crisis of oxygen is likely to be over in a few days. As he announced the extension of lockdown in the Capital by a week, Kejriwal also highlighted that the Capital has never clocked such a high positivity rate. He also announced the setting up of a portal where oxygen availability can be monitored every two hours.

Positivity rate

The positivity rate during the lockdown reached 36-37%, Kejriwal said adding that this was an unprecedented high. "We have not seen such a high positivity rate, not in Delhi. Don't know about other places," he said. The positivity rate in the last few days has come down, but it can't be said the peak is over, CM said.

Delhi extends Covid-19 lockdown by a week till May 3: CM Arvind Kejriwal

Lockdown extension unanimous

The Delhi government consulted before deciding the extension of the lockdown and everyone is in favour of the extension, Kejriwal said. However, while announcing the restrictions last week, he appealed to migrant workers of the Capital to not leave Delhi as the lockdown is small and is not likely to be extended.

Delhi needs 700 tonne of oxygen

The Centre has allotted 490 tonne oxygen for Delhi. "But we have not got the entire allotment. We have reached 330 tonne. This is the reason why hospitals are complaining of an oxygen shortage. Our officials, ministers are coordinating round the clock. We are trying everything can't say all our efforts have been fruitful," Kejriwal said.

New portal on oxygen monitoring

On this portal, manufacturers, suppliers and hospitals will have to update regular data regarding the movement of oxygen. "So that we can identify the bottlenecks," Kejriwal said.

Oxygen crisis should be over in a few days

Hoping that the oxygen crisis situation of Delhi will become less intense in the coming few days. Kejriwal said the AAP government is exploring all possible routes to source oxygen. "Have written to all states yesterday. Talks are on with some states," the CM said.