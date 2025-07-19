Delhi's deadly love affair: Woman, brother-in-law drug and electrocute husband | Chilling details
Delhi Police arrested a woman and her husband's cousin for the alleged murder of her husband, who died of electrocution at home in Dwarka.
In a chilling twist to what initially appeared to be a tragic accident, the Delhi Police has arrested a woman and her husband's cousin for the alleged murder of her husband, a 36-year-old man who died of electrocution at his home in Dwarka last week.
The incident came to light on July 13, when Karan Dev was brought unresponsive to Mata Rooprani Maggo Hospital in Uttam Nagar. The hospital flagged the case to the police, citing electrocution as the cause of death.
Key points on Delhi murder:
- At first, Karan Dev's family suspected nothing. They even requested to skip the post-mortem. But suspicions began to brew after his younger brother, Kunal, found disturbing chats between Karan’s wife Sushmita Dev, 35, and her alleged lover Rahul Dev, 24 — a man who also happens to be Karan’s cousin (his uncle’s son).
- Senior police officials said the duo allegedly gave Karan sleeping pills before killing him using a live electric wire at his residence.
- After the murder, the woman reportedly ran to her in-laws’ house, claiming Karan had collapsed. Karan was rushed to the hospital, but it was too late.
- The post-mortem — conducted at Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital — confirmed electrocution, but it didn’t sit right with Kunal. Once he approached police on July 16 and shared the couple’s incriminating conversations, the investigation took a darker turn.
- Both the woman and her alleged partner are currently in custody and being interrogated. A case of murder under Section 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been registered.
- Police say more details will emerge as the investigation progresses, the report said.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News and Shubhanshu Shukla Earth Return Live on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News and Shubhanshu Shukla Earth Return Live on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Delhi's deadly love affair: Woman, brother-in-law drug and electrocute husband | Chilling details
SHARE
Copy