Delhi's deadly love affair: Woman, brother-in-law drug and electrocute husband | Chilling details

In a chilling twist to what initially appeared to be a tragic accident, the Delhi Police has arrested a woman and her husband's cousin for the alleged murder of her husband, a 36-year-old man who died of electrocution at his home in Dwarka last week. The incident came to light on July 13, when Karan Dev was brought unresponsive to Mata Rooprani Maggo Hospital in Uttam Nagar. (Photo for representational purpose)

The incident came to light on July 13, when Karan Dev was brought unresponsive to Mata Rooprani Maggo Hospital in Uttam Nagar. The hospital flagged the case to the police, citing electrocution as the cause of death.

Key points on Delhi murder: