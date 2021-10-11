Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Delhi's Genestrings appointed sole testing facility for Canada-bound passengers
india news

Delhi's Genestrings appointed sole testing facility for Canada-bound passengers

Travellers eligible to enter Canada and travelling on direct flights from India must obtain a pre-departure negative COVID-19 molecular test result from the Genestrings' lab(Genestrings/WhatsApp Web)
Published on Oct 11, 2021 05:35 PM IST
PTI | , New Delhi

Genestrings Diagnostic Centre's lab at the Delhi international airport has been appointed by the Canadian government as the sole COVID-19 testing facility in India for Canada-bound passengers, a statement said on Monday.

As per the latest guidelines by the Canadian authorities, travellers eligible to enter Canada and travelling on direct flights from India must obtain a pre-departure negative COVID-19 molecular test result from the Genestrings' lab, the statement said.

The facility -- which is located above the metro station in the Airport Connect Building (ACB) at the Delhi international airport -- will perform this test within 18 hours before the scheduled departure of the passengers and a test report with a QR code will be given to them, it said.

The QR code given by the lab has to be shown to the airline just before boarding, it added.

Canada lifted the flight ban on passenger flights from India on September 27. Air Canada is currently operating two-four flights every day from the Delhi airport, the statement said.

Currently, flights to Canada are being operated from only Delhi in India.

“The confidence shown by Canadian Health Agency in our lab is testimony to our near obsessed focus on ensuring highest standards of quality testing, and we are really proud of the team that works 24/7 365 days a year to deliver this,” said Dr Gauri Agarwal, founder-director, Genestrings Diagnostic Centre. 

