No clarity on AAP joining Oppn meet in B’luru; talks on

Delhi and Punjab’s ruling Aam Aadmi Party has kept everyone guessing if it will attend the meeting of the Opposition parties next week in a Congress-ruled state, Karnataka. In the first meeting of opposition parties in Patna, AAP had demanded that the Congress should articulate its position on the Delhi ordinance that granted the Centre control over Delhi’s bureaucracy (HT Photo)

The second Opposition meeting will be held at Bengaluru on July 17 and 18. Even as back-channel talks with AAP and other parties are in full swing, interlocutors maintained that the AAP leadership has not confirmed their presence for the Bengaluru meeting so far.

HT reached out to the AAP but couldn’t get a reply immediately.

In the first meeting of opposition parties in Patna, AAP had demanded that the Congress should articulate its position on the Delhi ordinance that granted the Centre control over Delhi’s bureaucracy. The Congress refused to give any instant commitment even as it indicated that the party would not support any unlawful ordinance. Minutes after the meeting, AAP issued a statement saying it would be difficult for them to attend the next meeting where the Congress is a participant.

The Congress, so far, has not spelled out its stance on the ordinance. The party has called a meeting of its Parliamentary strategy group—a body empowered to decide its stand on the Delhi ordinance and other issues of the House.

In this situation, back-channel talks have gained momentum between different parties. Trinamool Congress leader Derek O’Brien told HT, “The hosts tell us that there are more than 20 political parties attending the Bengaluru Summit. We are different political parties-- not photocopies of each other. Obviously there are varied dynamics; some parties are more comfortable with certain others. That’s quite natural.”

O’Brien claimed “there is no logjam on any issue. All is well”. “We are all working in a cohesive manner to present a positive vision for India beyond 2024,” he added.

O’Brien or other interlocutors, however, couldn’t confirm if AAP would attend the meeting. A senior Left leader, who is also in touch with the AAP leadership, said on Thursday, “The last I heard, they have not confirmed.”

AAP, which threw out the Congress governments in Delhi and Punjab, might not be politically comfortable to join the Opposition meeting hosted in a Congress-ruled state. Moreover, the AAP fought the assembly election against the Congress and the BJP in Karnataka but drew a blank.

“On Monday, the leaders will meet informally at 4 PM for a discussion followed by dinner hosted by (Karnataka) chief minister Siddaramaiah. On Tuesday, the formal meeting will start at 11 AM,” said a Congress leader.

It is unlikely that the Delhi CM will attend a dinner hosted by the Congress. There is a strong possibility that AAP might skip the meeting altogether or it might send emissaries.

The Left leader in touch with AAP, said, “they might be looking at the Congress Parliamentary strategy group’s meeting and take the final call.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON