Delhi-Varanasi Vande Bharat will now run 5 days a week. Check details

The Delhi-Varanasi Vande Bharat train will now reportedly run five days a week, up from four days previously. The train has also been upgraded with new features, according to a ToI report citing officials.

The second version of the Vande Bharat trains will require a complete overhaul after 10,000 km run rather than 5,000 km.(PTI)

The upgraded version of the train has several new features that were developed based on the experience gained from operating the first two trains. After three years of continuous service and running over 5,000km, the first Vande Bharat train underwent a complete overhaul. The second version of the Vande Bharat trains will require a complete overhaul after 10,000 km run rather than 5,000 km.

All about New Delhi - Varanasi Vande Bharat Express:

-The first Vande Bharat train was flagged off on the New Delhi- Kanpur- Allahabad-Varanasi route on February 15, 2019.

-The train runs on five days except Monday and Thursday.

-The train departs from New Delhi railway station at 6:00 am and reaches Varanasi at 2:00 pm covering a distance of 759 km.

-It covers the New Delhi-Varanasi distance 3 hours earlier than other trains on the same route.

-The fare of the Vande Bharat express from Varanasi to New Delhi ₹1750 for a chair car. The fare for the executive car is Rs.3025. The full fare of Chair Car of 22436 New Delhi - Varanasi Vande Bharat Express from New Delhi to Varanasi is ₹1805 while the executive car will cost you ₹2394.

Vande Bharat train features:

The Vande Bharat Express, also called Train 18, is an electric multiple-unit, semi-high-speed train being operated by the Indian Railways. Its top speed is 180 kmph, while the operational speed is 130 kmph. It takes only 52 seconds to reach 100 kmph. For increased operational safety, the Vande Bharat 2.0 trains are equipped with the KAVACH (Train Collision Avoidance System).

The Vande Bharat trains have been a huge hit among commuters. It is the fastest train in India, with a top speed of 180 kmph, while the operational speed is 130 kmph, keeping in mind safety concerns.

All the coaches of the semi-high-speed train are equipped with automatic doors, GPS-based audio-visual passenger information system, 32-inch infotainment screens, onboard hotspot Wi-Fi for entertainment purposes, and comfortable seats.

