Delivery agent held for trying to molest Brazilian model at home

Bengaluru : A 21-year-old delivery agent has been arrested after allegedly attempting to molest a Brazilian model at her home in the city’s RT Nagar area earlier this month, police said. The accused has been sent to Parappana Agrahara Central Jail while the police continue their investigation, (Representational Photo/PTI)

The incident occurred on October 17 when the woman, who had recently arrived in Bengaluru on an employment visa, ordered groceries through a delivery app. The accused, identified as Kumar, a diploma engineering student working part-time as a delivery agent, arrived at her apartment to deliver the order. According to the police, the woman was alone in her first-floor flat, which she shares with three other foreign nationals. When she went to collect the delivery, Kumar allegedly touched her inappropriately. The woman managed to push him away and lock the door before he could enter, officials said.

Also read: Two cops suspended in Bengaluru after accusations of cheating, sexual harassment

Distressed by the encounter, the model did not immediately report the incident. It was only days later, after confiding in her colleagues, that her employer, Karthik Vinayak, helped her approach the RT Nagar Police.

Police said CCTV footage from the building supported her account of the incident. Following verification of the complaint, Kumar was arrested on October 25. “We received a complaint from the Brazilian model on Saturday, and within a few hours we apprehended the accused from his residence,” said JC Nagar Sub-Division ACP Tanveer Sait.

“We booked him under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023. He was produced before the ACMM court on Sunday and remanded to judicial custody for 14 days,” he added.

Investigators said Kumar confessed to the offence during questioning and was later removed from his position by the delivery platform. He has been sent to Parappana Agrahara Central Jail while the police continue their investigation, including recording statements from witnesses and reviewing additional evidence.