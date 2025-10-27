Two cops suspended in Bengaluru after accusations of cheating, sexual harassment

Two police officials have been suspended following a complaint by a city-based beautician who accused them of "cheating, criminal intimidation, and sexual harassment", police said on Monday. All allegations are under investigation, and Peenya police officials are probing the case. (PTI file photo)

Police Inspector Sunil H B and Assistant Sub-Inspector Prakash, both attached to the DJ Halli police station in Bengaluru, have been placed under suspension, they said.

According to police, in her complaint, the woman alleged that about a year ago, Sunil took her contact number under the pretext of helping her in a financial dispute case and began messaging her.

After befriending her, he allegedly invited her to his flat in Peenya.

She further alleged that Sunil later booked a hotel room, where he “established physical relations with her on the pretext of marriage.”

However, a few months later, he began avoiding her, following which she realised she had been cheated, the complaint stated.

The woman also accused ASI Prakash of demanding sexual favours, police said.

Based on her complaint, a case has been registered against both officials under Sections 351(2) (criminal intimidation), 69 (sexual intercourse by deceitful means), and 75(1) (sexual harassment) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), a senior police officer said.

All allegations are under investigation, and Peenya police officials are probing the case.