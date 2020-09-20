Democracy is ashamed of govt’s ‘death warrant’ against farmers: Rahul Gandhi on farm bills

Updated: Sep 20, 2020 18:38 IST

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi slammed the farm bills that were passed in the Upper House of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) on Sunday, saying that the ‘democracy is ashamed’ by the decision.

“The farmer who grows gold forom earth, Modi government’s pride is making that farmer cry tears of blood,” the Congress leader wrote on Twitter in Hindi.

Farmer’s Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020, which the government says will help boost the farming sector through private investments, were approved in Rajya Sabha today, inviting a lot of criticism from opposition parties.

“Democracy is ashamed of the way this government issued a death warrant against farmers through these bills in Rajya Sabha,” Rahul Gandhi further wrote on Twitter.

जो किसान धरती से सोना उगाता है,

मोदी सरकार का घमंड उसे ख़ून के आँसू रुलाता है।



राज्यसभा में आज जिस तरह कृषि विधेयक के रूप में सरकार ने किसानों के ख़िलाफ़ मौत का फ़रमान निकाला, उससे लोकतंत्र शर्मिंदा है। — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) September 20, 2020

The Parliament on Sunday witnessed a lot of drama and uproar. Calling the farm bills introduced by the government as “black laws”, Congress party hit out at the government and raised the issue of Minimum Support Price (MSP).

“Why the government is running away from providing legal obligation for MSP. Who will take a guarantee of MSP outside ‘Mandi’,” Congress general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala said.