“Democracy won, not fear,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday after the Bharatiya Janata Party’s stellar victory in West Bengal, a first for the party, adding that it was an illustration of people’s trust in democratic process and the politics of performance.

‘Democracy, not fear, won’:PM hails historic mandate(REUTERS)

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Asserting that the party will work relentlessly for the better future of the state, he said steps to address concerns such as safety of women, employment for the youth, migration, implementation of health insurance scheme Ayushman Bharat and action against infiltrators will be taken in the very first cabinet meeting after the government is formed in West Bengal.

A beaming Modi, dressed in a traditional pleated Bengali dhoti and kurta, spoke to a rapturous crowd of a few thousands gathered at the party’s headquarters in central Delhi to celebrate its victory in Assam and West Bengal, and especially the latter, the birthplace of Syama Prasad Mookherjee, the founder of the party’s progenitor, the Jana Sangh.

The All India NR Congress (AINRC) led alliance won the election in UT Puducherry. In Tamil Nadu, actor Vijay’s TVK dislodged the DMK, with the AIADMK-led NDA in the state coming third, and in Kerala, the Congress-led UDF came to power ousting the two-term LDF government.

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{{^usCountry}} Referring to the outcome, the PM said the results showed that people rejected parties that based their politics on divisive policy. “This election has clearly shown that WB, TN, and Kerala ousted governments that had one thing in common, divisive politics. They (the incumbent governments) did not believe in unity, but pushed for divisions sometimes on the issue of language,sometimes on dietary preferences...”. He added that India has spoken resoundingly to these parties, saying “vibhajan nahi, vishwas (faith not division).” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Referring to the outcome, the PM said the results showed that people rejected parties that based their politics on divisive policy. “This election has clearly shown that WB, TN, and Kerala ousted governments that had one thing in common, divisive politics. They (the incumbent governments) did not believe in unity, but pushed for divisions sometimes on the issue of language,sometimes on dietary preferences...”. He added that India has spoken resoundingly to these parties, saying “vibhajan nahi, vishwas (faith not division).” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Much of Modi’s speech was understandably dedicated to the win in West Bengal. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Much of Modi’s speech was understandably dedicated to the win in West Bengal. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “Today is historic, unprecedented. When years of penance transform into attainment, there is a joy that appears on the face, it is that joy that I am seeing on the faces of BJP workers across the country…and as a BJP worker, another thought has crossed my mind…That thought is how Dr. Syama Prasad Mookherjee’s soul would have found peace today.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Today is historic, unprecedented. When years of penance transform into attainment, there is a joy that appears on the face, it is that joy that I am seeing on the faces of BJP workers across the country…and as a BJP worker, another thought has crossed my mind…That thought is how Dr. Syama Prasad Mookherjee’s soul would have found peace today.” {{/usCountry}}

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“Dr Mookherjee fought a great battle to keep West Bengal as part of India,” he said. The PM also paid tribute to Bankim Chandra Chatterjee, the author of Vande Mataram, the national song and to Sri Aurobindo.

Thanking the people of Bengal for the mandate, Modi said a new chapter has been added to the state’s destiny. “The dream they (people) had of a strong and prosperous Bengal had been awaiting fulfilment for decades. Today, on May 4, 2026, the people of Bengal have given us BJP workers that opportunity…From today, Bengal is free from fear and filled with the assurance of development.”

He also underlined how for the first time, there was no violence during the polls. “These elections of Bengal have been special for one more reason. Earlier, during the elections in Bengal, there were reports of violence, fear and deaths of innocent people. However, this time the news was different. Peaceful voting took place in Bengal. For the first time, no one lost their life during voting. In this festival of democracy, the voice of the people echoed...For the first time, democracy won, not fear!”

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Today, “the talk should not be of revenge, but of change. Not of fear, but of the future,” he said.

“This is the day of trust. Trust in India’s great democracy, in the politics of performance, the resolve for stability, the spirit of One India,” the PM said, thanking the Election Commission and the security personnel involved in the process.

“With Bengal’s victory, from Gangotri to Ganga Sagar, it’s nothing but the lotus in full bloom. Today, there are BJP-NDA governments in Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and now West Bengal, the states surrounding Mother Ganga,” he said.

The PM also reflected on the BJP’s win in Assam, where the party is all set to form government for the third time in a row and said a hat-trick is a big feat in the state’s history.

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The PM also referred to the expansion of the BJP and said along with its allies, the party is now in power in 20 states. He attributed this mandate to people reposing faith in the BJP’s good governance model. The party is also in power in two UTs.

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“Our mantra is ‘Citizen is God’. We are dedicated to serving the people, and therefore they are placing their trust in the BJP. People can see that where there is BJP, there is good governance and where there is BJP, there is development,” he said.

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The PM also underlined the participation of women in the electoral process and lashed out at the Opposition for blocking the government’s bid to fasttrack the implementation of Women’s Reservation by 2029. The opposition blocked the amendment that sought to delink the implementation of the quota from the process of delimitation to pave the way for the implementation of 33% quotas for women in Lok Sabha and assemblies after increasing the number of seats in the Lok Sabha by a flat 50%. The opposition has pointed out that the government appears unwilling to go ahead with the reservation with the current strength of the Lok Sabha.

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Modi also spoke of the nation’s rejection of communism -- a likely reference to there being no communist state government in India for the first time in 50 years after the LDF’s defeat in Kerala -- but also targeted the Congress, which defeated the LDF. “At a time when communism has been rejected nationwide, Congress is embracing the very same ideology. While Maoism is being eradicated, its influence appears to be growing within Congress. As a result, Congress has become a gang of Urban Naxals.”

The Prime Minister also acknowledged Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam’s victory in India, which he described as an experiment, and claimed the election results have shown that India is united towards the goal of Viksit Bharat. “The entire world has been adversely affected by the crisis in West Asia. However, India is facing this crisis with full confidence,” he said.

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BJP president Nitin Nabin, for whom this was the first electoral test, said, from Gangotri to Ganga Sagar, BJP-led NDA governments are in place. “This isn’t just a geographical expansion; it’s an expansion of trust and our ideology. The results from West Bengal, Assam, and Puducherry have made it clear that today, the people of the country have unwavering faith and support towards our leader, Prime Minister Narendra Modi.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Smriti Kak Ramachandran ...Read More Smriti covers an intersection of politics and governance. Having spent over a decade in journalism, she combines old fashioned leg work with modern story telling tools. Read Less

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