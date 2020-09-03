e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 03, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Demonetisation an attack on India’s poor, farmers: Rahul Gandhi

Demonetisation an attack on India’s poor, farmers: Rahul Gandhi

In his latest video series on the Indian economy, he claimed that the hidden agenda of demonetisation, which saw the scrapping of all Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 currency notes, was to “clear the ground”

india Updated: Sep 03, 2020 11:41 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Earlier, Rahul Gandhi had spoken on the India-China border conflict and the informal sector amid the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak.
Earlier, Rahul Gandhi had spoken on the India-China border conflict and the informal sector amid the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak.(PTI)
         

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday alleged that the government’s hidden agenda behind demonetisation was to deliberately harm India’s informal sector, which survives on liquid cash.

In his latest video series on the Indian economy, Gandhi dubbed the 2016 demonetisation as an “attack on India’s poor, farmers, workers and small shop owners”.

He claimed that the hidden agenda of demonetisation, which saw the scrapping of all Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 currency notes, was to “clear the ground”.

Also Read: India reeling under Modi-made disasters: Rahul Gandhi

“Our informal sector works on cash. Small shopkeepers and workers survive on cash. The second target of demonetisation was to take out money from the informal sector. Prime Minister Narendra Modi told the nation that he wants a cashless India. If India goes cashless, small shopkeepers, farmers, and workers will be finished,” Gandhi said in his video series.

The short videos are the new communication tools for the former Congress president to reach out to a larger audience on social media.

Earlier, he had spoken on the India-China border conflict and the informal sector amid the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak.

India’s informal, or unorganised, sector absorbs about 95% of the county’s workforce and is the key to an equitable growth.

Also Read: ‘Ruining’ of economy began with demonetisation, govt introduced erroneous policies: Rahul Gandhi

Gandhi’s latest series comes in the wake of the Indian economy’s decline by a record 23.9% in the first quarter of April to June in the current financial year 2020-21. The deceleration reflected the economic impact of the 68-day Covid-19-induced lockdown restrictions in the first quarter.

Gandhi recounted the woes of millions of people, who suffered during demonetisation, and said that the exercise didn’t solve the black money problem. “What did the poor Indians benefit? Nothing. So who all benefitted? Only the country’s billionaires,” Gandhi alleged.

“The government used your money to write off the loans of the billionaires,” he further alleged.

.

tags
top news
Indian Army changes posture at LAC after China’s failed midnight attempt
Indian Army changes posture at LAC after China’s failed midnight attempt
Hacked PM Modi’s Twitter account to make a point on PayTM Mall breach: Hackers
Hacked PM Modi’s Twitter account to make a point on PayTM Mall breach: Hackers
Facebook bans BJP legislator amid raging controversy over hate speech bias
Facebook bans BJP legislator amid raging controversy over hate speech bias
Indian Oil Corp’s VLCC catches fire off Colombo: Report
Indian Oil Corp’s VLCC catches fire off Colombo: Report
‘Mumbai police has a reputation, welcome plea by retired cops in Sushant case’: Minister
‘Mumbai police has a reputation, welcome plea by retired cops in Sushant case’: Minister
Thailand’s king Maha Vajiralongkorn reconciles with ousted consort
Thailand’s king Maha Vajiralongkorn reconciles with ousted consort
Demonetisation an attack on India’s poor, farmers: Rahul Gandhi
Demonetisation an attack on India’s poor, farmers: Rahul Gandhi
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputMaharashtra Covid-19 tallymonsoon sessionTaarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In