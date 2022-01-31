Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Denied tickets, sitting BJP MLA, two others join Congress in Manipur
india news

Denied tickets, sitting BJP MLA, two others join Congress in Manipur

Five other BJP ticket aspirants join coalition partner NPP while several other contenders have joined the Janata Dal (United).
Sitting BJP MLA Pukhrem Sarat Singh joined the Congress on Monday after he was denied a ticket to contest the upcoming Manipur assembly election. (HT PHOTO.)
Published on Jan 31, 2022 11:47 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

A day after the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) announced its list of candidates for the upcoming Manipur assembly polls, the party continued to witness an exodus of its leaders on Monday with sitting MLA Pukhrem Sarat Singh joining the Congress.

Besides the sitting BJP MLA, former minister Ningthoujam Biren Singh, another aspiring BJP candidate who was also denied a ticket for the Sekmai assembly constituency in Imphal, and another intending candidate N Joykumar Singh of Bishnupur constituency also joined the Congress at a programme in Imphal on Monday.

N Loken, president of the Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC), former chief minister and Congress legislature party leader O Ibobi Singh, AICC Manipur in-charge Bhakta Charan Das, Congress working committee member Gaikhangam, senior party leader T Mangibabu were present during the event.

On Sunday, three sitting BJP MLAs including Sarat Singh of Moirang assembly constituency were not listed in the BJP’s list of candidates when the ruling party announced all 60 names of nominees it was fielding for the polls.

RELATED STORIES

The other two MLAs are M Rameshwar of Kakching constituency and Y Irabot of Wangkhei constituency. However, both Rameshwar and Irabot are yet to announce their decision.

On Monday, five BJP ticket aspirants including two former legislators, who were denied party tickets for the election to the Manipur assembly, joined the National People’s Party (NPP), a coalition partner of the BJP in Manipur.

The five candidates are N Mangi (Kumbi), S Subhaschandra (Naoriya Pakhanglakpa), both former legislators, RK Rameshwar (Patsoi), Khaipao Haokip (Saikot) and Nehminthang Haokip (Henglep).

When asked about the reason for not giving party tickets to the aspiring candidates, BJP Manipur president A Sharda Devi said that there is no question of underestimating anyone in the process. “The (party’s ticket distribution) process was undertaken based on state and central level surveys apart from taking opinions from the party’s workers etc,” she said.

Another sitting MLA Ksh Biren of Lamlai assembly constituency along with two former legislators-- Dr Kh Loken (Sagolband) and Samuel Jendai (Tamenglong) and some other BJP ticket aspirants including former chief secretary O Nabakishore (Bishnupur) and former state police chief LM Khaute joined the Janata Dal (United) to contest in the polls, according to Hangkhanpau Taithul of JD(U )Manipur.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Budget Session Live Updates
Economic Survey
Covid-19 cases in India
Horoscope Today
Election 2022 Live updates
Uttar Pradesh Elections 2022
Bigg Boss 15 Grand Finale
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP