Dense fog envelops NW India; no major change in temperature likely

There is dense fog this morning in many parts of northwest India, according to India Meteorological Department.

Amritsar, Patiala, Chandigarh, Ambala, Ganganagar and Gorakhpur recorded visibility of 25m; Bareilly 50m; Jammu, Palam (Delhi), Baharaich, Lucknow, Haldia and Diamond Harbour recorded 200m.

Safdarjung (Delhi), Kolkata Dum Dum, Hissar, Patna, Purne recorded shallow fog at visibility of 500m.

Dense to very dense fog is likely in isolated pockets over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, East Uttar Pradesh and northwest Rajasthan in the morning hours of February 12 & 13 and dense fog in isolated pockets over the same area in the morning hours of February 14.

Dense fog is also likely in pockets over Bihar in the morning hours of February 12 and 13.

Dry weather is likely over northwest India. No major changes in maximum or minimum temperature is expected.