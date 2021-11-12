Depression dissipated over Tamil Nadu, fresh system forming in Andaman sea

The depression over Tamil Nadu dissipated to a well-marked low-pressure area centred over north Tamil Nadu on Friday morning. It will bring light to moderate rainfall, with heavy rainfall in some parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema, and south interior Karnataka and Kerala, according to the India Meteorological Department.

The system resulted in a significant amount of rainfall in the 24 hours till Friday morning 8:30 am – Kavali in Andhra Pradesh witnessed 10 cm rainfall, Tamil Nadu’s Nungambakkam and Dharampuri recorded 6cm rainfall each, and Andhra’s Machilipatnamand Kalingapatnam received 4 cm of rainfall.

This is less in comparison to the rainfall the regions received when the low-pressure area was moving towards the Indian landmass.

Under the influence of the system, heavy rainfall was recorded in stations across Chennai – Ennore port saw 12 cm of rainfall in 24 hours till Thursday morning, Nungambakkam received 11.4 cm, MRC Nagar received 11.5 cm, and Taramani received 10.3 cm. A day before, Nagapattinam reported over 23 cm of rainfall and Thiruvarur received 20 cm.

A fresh low-pressure area is likely to form over the South Andaman sea tomorrow. It will move northwestwards and intensify further over the next 48 hours. The system will bring heavy rain and thunderstorm in parts of the Andaman and Nicobar islands on Saturday and Sunday.

The system will again lead to squally winds and rough sea conditions in the Andaman sea over the weekend and in the adjoining central Bay of Bengal on November 15 and 16.