Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Depression likely to dump heavy rain in coastal Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh
india news

Depression likely to dump heavy rain in coastal Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh

Depression in Bay of Bengal set to cross coastal stretches of northern Tamil Nadu and southern Andhra Pradesh - including Chennai - by Thursday evening, according to the IMD
A motorist shelters under an umbrella while riding along a road during heavy rainfall in Chennai on Wednesday. The rainfall was sparked by a depression in the Bay of Bengal. (AFP)
Published on Nov 11, 2021 09:26 AM IST
By HT Correspondent

Heavy to extremely heavy rainfall is expected in parts of coastal and interior Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka on Thursday and Friday due to a depression in the Bay of Bengal.

On Thursday morning, the depression was centred around 170km southeast of Chennai.

It is likely to cross the coastal stretches of northern Tamil Nadu and southern Andhra Pradesh - including Chennai - by Thursday evening, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Over a two-day period, the regions will experience wind speeds of up to 60kmph.

The low pressure system will generally make conditions in the Bay of Bengal rough, with fishermen having been advised not to venture out in the waters off the coasts of Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh on November 11, according to the IMD bulletin.

The IMD has also said that heavy rains from the depression may reduce visibility, and cause waterlogging and traffic jams, with vulnerable structures likely to be damaged.

RELATED STORIES

Heavy rainfall was recorded at weather stations across Chennai. Ennore port reported 12cm of rainfall till Thursday morning, Nugambakkam received 11.4cm, MRC Nagar received 11.5cm, and Taramani received 10.3cm.

Regions across Tamil Nadu received heavier rainfall on Wednesday, with Nagapattinam reporting more than 23cm of rainfall and Thiruvarur 20cm.

Also, the IMD forecast says minimum temperatures in northwest India and Madhya Pradesh will start dropping by 2-3 degrees Celsius after 48 hours, while Gujarat will see its temperatures go up by 2-3 degrees Celsius over the next three days.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Devotees offer 'Usha Arghya' to Sun on last day of Chhath Puja

ED provisionally attaches assets of former telecom department official

News updates from HT: Priyanka Gandhi to launch ‘padayatra’ in Lucknow today

Maoists kill police informer in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
AP EAMCET Counselling 2021
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Nawab Malik
Delhi’s air quality
Chhath Puja 2021
Chhath Puja 2021 Day 3
Nykaa IPO
England Vs New Zealand Semi Final Live Cricket Score
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP