Derek O’Brien throws rule book at Rajya Sabha chair, suspended

Trinamool Congress (TMC) floor leader Derek O’Brien was suspended from the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday for the remaining part of the winter session after he threw the house rule book at the Chair.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The suspension, however, will be in place only for a few hours as the ongoing winter session of Parliament is set to conclude on Wednesday.

Last month, the Upper House had suspended 12 Opposition lawmakers, including two lawmakers from the TMC, for unruly scenes in the house during the monsoon session. The suspension touched off a heated confrontation between the government and the Opposition.

O’Brien hurled the rule book during a discussion on Election Laws (Amendment Bill) 2021 on Tuesday in the Rajya Sabha. As the house passed the bill, opposition parties demanded a division of votes on their motion for sending it to a select committee. However, the demand was rejected by a voice vote.

O’Brien cited rules for a division of votes and when denied, he threw the rule book on the table where officials sit and walked out. He was joined by members of other opposition parties.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The rule book could have hit the chair or secretary general or other officials. Derek O’Brien thereby resorted to grave misconduct and gross violation of rules and norms and etiquette,” Rajya Sabha vice chairman Sasmit Patra said.

“Being a floor leader, O’Brien, instead of setting high standards of conduct in the House, set a bad example and denigrated the dignity and stature of the House,” he added.

“The last time I got suspended from RS was when the government was bulldozing farm laws. We all know what happened after that. Today, suspended while protesting against BJP making a mockery of parliament and bulldozing the Election Laws Bill 2021. Hope this bill too will be repealed soon,” he tweeted, referring to the November withdrawal of three controversial farm laws.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Leader of the House Piyush Goyal and Union minister Bhupender Yadav demanded that the TMC leader apologise for his behavior.

“The way he threw the rule book, he just did not insult the chair or secretary general or table office, but the entire nation,” Goyal said.