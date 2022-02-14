'Deserve more than ritual mourning’: Tributes pour in for Pulwama braves

The Indian Army and other security forces paid homage to the fallen soldiers of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on the third anniversary of the Pulwama terror attack. As many as 40 CRPF personnel were killed when a Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorist rammed an explosives-laden vehicle into a bus carrying them on February 14, 2019.

“General MM Naravane #COAS and All Ranks of #IndianArmy pay homage to the brave jawans of Central Reserve Police Force who laid down their lives in the Line of Duty during a Terrorist attack in #Pulwama on 14 February 2019,” the Additional Directorate General of Public Information, Indian Army, tweeted from its official handle.

Several political leaders and celebrities also paid tribute to the CRPF personnel. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath said that the sacrifice of the brave jawans is a debt to the society and it unites “all of us against terrorism”.

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor said that the fallen Pulwama braves deserve more than “ritual mourning”.

“Our #PulwamaShahid deserve more than ritual mourning. They deserve an accounting of what went wrong &why. Who was responsible for the gross errors that led to this tragedy. What we are doing to ensure that it never happens again. That would be a fitting way to honour their memory,” he wrote on Twitter.

Veteran actor Anupam Kher tweeted, "14th Feb, 2019! My heartfelt tribute to the martyrs of Pulwama attack. I also salute the family members of these martyrs."

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot and Delhi chief minister also tweeted their tribute for the CRPF jawans, saying the nation will forever remain indebted to their supreme sacrifice.

