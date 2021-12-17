Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Despite 8% dip in cost, oil prices remain unchanged
india news

Despite 8% dip in cost, oil prices remain unchanged

According to official data, public sector oil marketing companies (OMCs) have neither raised nor reduced petrol and diesel rates in last one-and-a-half months even as international oil prices remained volatile
A worker holds a fuel nozzle at a petrol pump in Mumbai (REUTERS)
Published on Dec 17, 2021 04:38 AM IST
ByRajeev Jayaswal, Hindustan Times, New Delhi\

State-run fuel retailers have kept basic prices of petrol and diesel unchanged at 47.93 per litre and 49.33 respectively since November 4 despite over 8% slump in their average crude import cost.

According to official data, public sector oil marketing companies (OMCs) have neither raised nor reduced petrol and diesel rates in last one-and-a-half months even as international oil prices remained volatile with benchmark Brent crude plunging below $70 a barrel on November 30 from the period’s peak at $84.78 on November 9.

RELATED STORIES

State-run fuel retailers have kept basic prices of petrol and diesel unchanged at 47.93 per litre and 49.33 respectively since November 4 despite over 8% slump in their average crude import cost.

According to official data, public sector oil marketing companies (OMCs) have neither raised nor reduced petrol and diesel rates in last one-and-a-half months even as international oil prices remained volatile with benchmark Brent crude plunging below $70 a barrel on November 30 from the period’s peak at $84.78 on November 9.

|#+|

Technically, daily changes in retail prices of petrol and diesel have been paused from November 3, the day the Union government announced its decision to reduce central excise on the two fuels, effective from the next day. The reason is to save people from extreme volatility, two executives working in different oil firms said on condition of anonymity.

Even in rupee term, OMCs’ average crude oil import cost (factoring in rupee-dollar exchange rate), which was 6,234.94 a barrel on November 10, fell sharply by about 12% to 5,490.79 on December 15, but firms kept basic prices of petrol and diesel static unchanged November 4.

The oil ministry and three state-run fuel retailers – Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) – did not respond to an email query on the matter.

The government, however, told both houses of the Parliament that oil companies align pump prices of fuel with their respective international benchmarks every day transparently. “Public Sector OMCs have implemented daily revision of retail selling price (RSP) of petrol and diesel in the entire country with effect from June 16, 2017. Daily pricing has been introduced to bring more transparency... to benefit consumers,” minister of state for petroleum Rameshwar Teli told the Lok Sabha on December 9.

Four days later Union minister for petroleum and natural gas Hardeep Singh Puri, in a written reply to a Rajya Sabha question, said prices of petrol and diesel have been market-determined and public sector OMCs take “appropriate decision” on pricing in line with their international product prices, exchange rate, tax structure, freight and other costs.

“Effective June 16, 2017, daily pricing of petrol and diesel has been implemented,” he said.

“Since oil prices have fallen from $84 per barrel in November 2021 to about $72 per barrel now, India’s oil marketing companies should pass on the benefit of reduced oil prices on daily basis in order to give benefit to the consumers as also to facilitate higher economic growth,” SC Sharma, a former officer on special duty at erstwhile Planning Commission said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
petrol prices
TRENDING TOPICS
Omicron Cases
Vijay Diwas
Horoscope Today
Parliament Winter Session Live
Spider-Man No Way Home Review
Victory Day
Ashes 2021, Australia vs England 2nd Test
India Covid Cases
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP