'Despite our request...': India's tit-for-tat move against Pakistan mission explained

The ministry of external affairs on Friday described India’s tit-for-tat move as “proportionate action” after structures outside the Indian mission in Islamabad were removed.

Structures, including queue liners near the visa section of the Pakistan High Commission, reportedly located outside the compound’s designated perimeter in a lane, were removed by authorities at New Delhi on Thursday (HT photo)

The comments came after Indian authorities removed queue management barriers and other unauthorised structures outside the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi in response to the action taken by Pakistani authorities.

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Explaining the move, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, “we took what could be described as a proportionate action.”

“There were some temporary structures in the lane where the Pakistani High Commission is located here, and we removed them,” Jaiswal said.

Deep Dive What structures did India remove outside the Pakistan High Commission? India removed queue management barriers and unauthorised structures, including a shed-like structure and traffic bollards, from outside the Pakistan High Commission. Why did Pakistan remove structures outside the Indian High Commission? Pakistan removed the structures as part of a project to widen the road, despite a formal protest from India requesting them not to proceed with the action. How does India's action constitute a 'tit-for-tat' response? India's demolition of structures outside the Pakistan High Commission was in direct response to Pakistan's earlier removal of structures outside the Indian mission, which both sides interpret as a proportional reaction to provocative actions.

The action came two days after Pakistani authorities removed some barricades and parking poles on a road outside the Indian High Commission in Islamabad's high-security diplomatic enclave.

The Indian mission had formally protested against the removal, but Pakistani authorities went ahead with the action, saying it was part of a project to widen the road, HT had reported earlier citing people familiar with the matter.

Jaiswal said, “Despite our request to them not to do so, they went ahead with it.”

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{{^usCountry}} Giving details of the incident, he added that the removed structures outside the Indian High Commission in Pakistan were meant to facilitate parking. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Giving details of the incident, he added that the removed structures outside the Indian High Commission in Pakistan were meant to facilitate parking. {{/usCountry}}

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