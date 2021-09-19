Despite 'personal anguish': Amarinder Singh's words to Sonia Gandhi before resignation

Amarinder Singh wrote a letter to Sonia Gandhi hours before he resigned as Punjab chief minister in which he said that despite his personal anguish that propelled the decision, he hoped the best for the Congress and Punjab. "Notwithstanding my personal anguish, I hope this will not cause any damage to the hard-earned peace and development in the State, and that the efforts I have been focusing during the last few years, would continue unabated, ensuring justice to one and all," Captain wrote as he informed the party president of his decision. In the letter, he also listed the achievements his government made in the last few years.

After facing dissidence in the party for months, fomented by Congress leader Navjot Sidhu who was promoted to the position of the state unit chief, Amarinder Singh stepped down from his post with only a few months left for the state assembly election. Without mincing any word, Captian said that he felt humiliated by the recent developments in the state party unit and sensed a lack of trust in him on part of the party high command.

Captain's sudden exit was a reaction to the recent developments in the state Congress which, Amarinder warned Sonia, were "clearly not based on full understanding of the national imperatives of Punjab and its key concerns.”

The veteran Congress leader was considered to be very close to the Gandhi family as he was a close friend of Rajiv Gandhi. While his exit does not come across as amicable and he has not put a fig leaf on his hurt emotions, speculation over his future political moves are rife. The Captain said that he will not be retiring from politics and not quitting the Congress for the time being. He has also made it clear that while the High Command can choose whoever they trust as the next chief minister, he will oppose if Sidhu is made the chief minister.

Calling Sidhu "anti-national, dangerous, unstable, incompetent" hours after his resignation on Saturday, Captain said, "We have all seen Sidhu hugging (Pakistan prime minister) Imran Khan and (Pak Army chief) General Bajwa (three years ago during a trip to that country), and singing praises for the Pakistan PM at the opening of the Kartarpur corridor while our soldiers were being killed at the borders every day."

In interviews and media statements that Amarinder Singh issued on Saturday after his resignation, said he could not understand the logic behind the party High Command's decision to effect a change of guard in the poll-bound state, while people of Punjab were happy with Amarinder Singh's government. "Punjab has been doing so well in every sphere. I do not understand why the party felt the need to make a change," he said.