'Devotees feel betrayed': Rahul Gandhi, Kharge write to PM Modi, seek probe into Ram temple donation theft

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and LoP is Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, demanding an independent investigation into the alleged embezzlement of donations at the Ayodhya Ram temple and questioning his silence on the matter.

Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge demand answers over alleged theft of devotees' donations at Ram temple (@INCIndia)

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In a joint letter, LoPs said devotees who had contributed to the temple with faith and devotion deserved answers and accountability.

The demand comes weeks after allegations of theft of donations offered at the temple surfaced, triggering a police investigation that has so far resulted in eight arrests and the resignation of two senior functionaries of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.

Sharing the letter on X, Kharge said, "Our joint letter to PM Modi demanding an independent and comprehensive investigation into the financial affairs of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust. Lakhs of devotees who donated their hard-earned money with faith, devotion and trust are feeling betrayed by the theft."

The Congress leaders said the matter had shaken public confidence and argued that the prime minister's silence was "unacceptable". They urged him to ensure accountability and restitution in the case.

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{{^usCountry}} The alleged theft of donations at the Ram temple first came to light in early June. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The alleged theft of donations at the Ram temple first came to light in early June. {{/usCountry}}

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Acting on a complaint filed by the Trust, police registered an FIR on June 25 and arrested eight men in connection with the case. The investigation is ongoing.

In a joint letter to the prime minister, the two leaders argued that the Centre could not distance itself from the controversy as the Trust was constituted following an announcement made by Modi in Parliament in line with the Supreme Court's directions.

Congress links Trust to Centre

Gandhi and Kharge said the members of the Trust were appointed by the Union government and claimed that several of them were associated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) and affiliated organisations.

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They also pointed to the Trust's former general secretary, describing him as a close associate of the prime minister.

The Congress leaders suggested that these links made it imperative for the government to respond decisively to the allegations and ensure complete transparency.

'Your silence is unacceptable'

Calling for immediate action, Gandhi and Kharge said, "Your silence now in the face of such a crime is unacceptable. It is your duty to ensure accountability and restitution. We urge you to immediately order an independent and comprehensive investigation into the financial affairs of the Trust, including the handling of all offerings, including cash, gold, silver."

The opposition leaders also demanded that the findings of any investigation, along with the Trust's financial records, be placed in the public domain.

Demand for public disclosure

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According to the letter, devotees who donated to the temple have a right to know how their contributions have been used.

The Congress leaders urged the government to make the Trust's accounts public and ensure that responsibility is fixed wherever wrongdoing is found.

"All those found responsible must be held accountable, irrespective of position or influence. The credibility of your government and the Trust rests on how transparently and swiftly you act. The people of India are watching. Jai Hind!" they said.