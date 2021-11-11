Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Devotees offer 'Usha Arghya' to Sun on last day of Chhath Puja

In Delhi, hundreds of people gathered at the banks of various ghats to offer prayers. Artificial ponds were also established in the city to perform the puja in view of the Covid-19 restrictions.
A couple worships the Sun god as they stand amidst the toxic foam of Yamuna river in Delhi.(REUTERS)
Published on Nov 11, 2021 09:10 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com

Devotees across the country broke their 36-hour long fast with "Usha Arghya" (prayers to the rising sun) on Thursday, marking the conclusion of four-day-long Chhath Puja festival. During this, the devotees make offerings to Sun God while standing in knee-deep water.

The Delhi government also set up vaccination camps near a Chhath Puja ghat for those who have not yet taken the jab against the viral pathogen. "The camp has been organised for those who have not taken the vaccine or whose second dose is due. Around 8,000 people are offering prayers here," news agency ANI quoted SDM Sharat Kumar, as saying.

The Chhath Puja is a widely popular festival in India and is celebrated across the country. The festival is mainly celebrated by purvanchalis belonging to Bihar, Eastern Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand settled in Delhi.

During the festival, worshippers offer 'Arghya' to the Sun god. As per the rituals, the women of the family observe fast and pray for the better health and prosperity of the family.

The ancient Hindu festival is dedicated to Lord Surya (Sun God) and his sister Chhathi Maiya and it is celebrated on the sixth day of the month of Kartik. This year it began on November 8 with Nahay Khay.

Devotees also distribute the prasad of thekua, seasonal fruits, dry fruits and chawal laddoo to the family members and friends as part of the celebrations.

