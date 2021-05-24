DGCA de-rosters SpiceJet crew as couple gets married on board flight

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Monday ordered strict action after a picture went viral of a couple exchanging vows on board a chartered SpiceJet aircraft.

“On the incident of Madurai couple getting married onboard SpiceJet flight yesterday, the DGCA has directed SpiceJet to lodge complaint against those not following Covid-19 appropriate behaviour with relevant authorities,” a DGCA official told Hindustan Times.

“The crew has been de-rostered. We are looking into this and will take strict action,” the official further said.

In the images of the mid-air wedding, shared by news agency ANI, guests are seen standing close to each other, throwing aside all Covid-19 appropriate norms. One person can be seen wearing his mask on his chin.

According to reports, the flight, which flew to Bengaluru from Madurai, was booked by the couple for their wedding ceremony. The couple reportedly tied the knot when the plane crossed the historic Meenakshi Amman temple in the Tamil Nadu city.

Speaking to ANI, Madurai airport director S Senthil Valavan said, “A SpiceJet chartered flight was booked yesterday from Madurai. Airport authority officials unaware of the mid-air marriage ceremony.”

The two southern states -- Tamil Nadu and Karnataka -- are currently under intense lockdowns. While Tamil Nadu recently extended its lockdown from May 24 to 31, Karnataka extended its restrictions from May 24 to June 7. Tamil Nadu's Covid-19 caseload, according to official data, stands at 1,842,344 including 20,468 deaths, the corresponding figures for Karnataka are 2,424,904 and 25,282 respectively.