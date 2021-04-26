DGCA extends fare cap on domestic flights, operations at 80% of pre-Covid level

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Monday extended the capping of fares on domestic flights till May 31 and limited capacity at 80% of pre-pandemic levels due to the rising number of Covid-19 cases in the country. Last year, the aviation regulator put a cap on airfares after the resumption of flights following a lockdown imposed by the government due to the first wave of coronavirus pandemic in the country. DGCA also raised lower and upper limits on domestic airfares by 10 to 30% in February owing to a price rise in aviation turbine fuel.

“In partial modification of circular dated 26-6-2020, the competent authority has further extended the validity of circular issued on the above subject regarding Scheduled International commercial passenger services to/from India till 2359 hrs IST of April 30. This restriction shall not apply to international all-cargo operations and flights specifically approved by DGCA,” it said in a circular.

The aviation body last month also allowed 18,843 flights per week from 108 airports to operate under the summer schedule. “It may be noted that 18,843 departures per week have been finalised to/from 108 airports. Out of these 108 airports, Bareilly, Bilaspur, Kurnool and Rupasi are the new airports proposed by the scheduled airlines,” the DGCA informed in a tweet. It said that the decision was taken keeping in mind the limited occupancy inside flights due to the Covid-19 situation in the country. DGCA has also banned international flights till April 30.

The DGCA has also asked airport authorities to take steps against people who are flouting Covid-19 norms and has also requested airlines to consider deboarding passengers who disagree with the Covid-19 preventative measures put in place to break the chain of transmission. “During the surveillance of some airports, it has come to notice that compliance of Covid-19 protocols is not satisfactory,” the regulator had highlighted in March.

There have not been any changes to air travel due to lockdown-like measures imposed across several states in the country. People travelling to and from airports will be allowed to travel on showing their tickets which will be considered as e-pass.

