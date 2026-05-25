DGCA issues directives for airlines after Ebola outbreak declared as 'health emergency'

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has issued directives on Monday for airlines following the World Health Organisation's declaration of the Ebola Disease outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Uganda as a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC). Congolese medical workers wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) load a coffin of a patient that died of Ebola on a mobile trailer at the Rwampara General Hospital. (REUTERS)

In an order dated May 22, the DGCA said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) has issued standard operating procedures for health preparedness in view of the outbreak. The order noted that countries bordering the DRC and Uganda, including South Sudan, “have been assessed as being at a high risk of disease transmission.”

Mandatory self-declaration for passengers According to the SOP, airlines operating direct or indirect connectivity with Uganda and the DRC have been instructed to ensure mandatory filing and collection of Self-Declaration Forms from passengers originating from or transiting through affected countries before arrival in India.

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The DGCA also directed airlines to make specific in-flight announcements regarding Ebola symptoms and reporting procedures.

“In view of the current threat of Ebola disease in certain countries, any traveller who has fever, weakness, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, vomiting, diarrhoea, rash, bleeding, should report immediately to the airlines crew and at the immigration/medical unit on arrival. This is important for early diagnosis for prompt management and preventing spread.”

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The SOP further stated, “All travellers (passengers and crew), irrespective of nationality, will be required to fill a Self-Declaration Form and hand it over at the immigration/designated counter.”

“In case any of these symptoms develop within 21 days of arrival in India, the traveller should seek medical assistance from the designated hospitals and also inform the airport health office.”

Detailed in-flight protocol for suspected Ebola cases The DGCA has laid down specific containment measures to be followed if a passenger displays symptoms during a flight.

Under the SOP, airlines must designate a single cabin crew member to care exclusively for the symptomatic passenger and relocate the person to the rear end of the aircraft to minimise exposure to other passengers.

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The guidelines also require airlines to:

Keep three rows in front, behind and beside the suspected case vacant as far as possible

Assign a separate washroom exclusively for the suspected passenger

Provide masks and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE)

Offer triple-layer masks to passengers seated nearby

Ensure complete disinfection of the aircraft immediately after landing The SOP also directed operating crew to promptly share details of the suspected passenger with the Airport Health Organization (APHO), including seat number, observed symptoms, details of nearby passengers for 21-day symptom monitoring, and information about the designated caregiver or flight attendant.

Airlines asked to maintain equipment and train crew The DGCA further directed airlines to conduct targeted training for crew members on public health measures to be followed during flights.

The order stated that aircraft must be adequately equipped with: