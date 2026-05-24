India issues advisory on Ebola outbreak, lists countries to avoid for travel

The Union ministry of health and family welfare on Sunday advised Indian citizens to avoid non-essential travel to Ebola Disease-affected countries — the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Uganda and South Sudan — after the World Health Organization declared the Ebola outbreak a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC). Congolese medical workers wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) load a coffin of a patient that died of Ebola on a mobile trailer at the Rwampara General Hospital. (REUTERS)

“In light of the reported outbreaks of Ebola Disease in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and Uganda, the World Health Organization (WHO), under the International Health Regulations (IHR), 2005, on May 17, 2026, determined the situation to be a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC),” the health ministry said in a statement on Sunday.

The Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) has also officially declared the ongoing outbreak of the Bundibugyo strain of Ebola Virus Disease affecting the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Uganda as a Public Health Emergency of Continental Security (PHECS).

In addition, the WHO International Health Regulation Emergency Committee on May 22 issued temporary recommendations to strengthen disease surveillance at Points of Entry to “detect, assess, report and manage travellers with unexplained febrile illness arriving from areas with documented Bundibugyo virus detection” while also “discouraging travel to areas with documented Bundibugyo virus detection”.

As of May 21, 746 suspected cases and 176 deaths among suspected cases were reported in DRC. So far, 85 confirmed cases, including two in Uganda, and ten deaths, including one in Uganda, among confirmed cases have been reported across both countries, according to WHO.

Countries bordering the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Uganda, including South Sudan, are assessed to be at high risk of disease transmission.

Ebola Disease is a viral haemorrhagic fever caused by infection with the Bundibugyo virus strain of the Ebola virus. It is a serious disease with a high mortality rate. At present, no vaccines or specific treatments have been approved to prevent or treat Ebola Disease caused by the Bundibugyo virus strain.

India has not reported any case of Ebola Disease caused by the Bundibugyo virus strain, the health ministry reiterated.

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“In view of the evolving situation in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and other affected countries, and in line with WHO’s recommendations, Government of India advises all Indian citizens to avoid non-essential travel to the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Uganda and South Sudan until further notice,” read the statement.

“Indian citizens currently residing in or travelling to these countries are advised to strictly follow public health guidance issued by local authorities and maintain heightened precautions,” it added.