WHO declares global health emergency over Ebola outbreak; 80 dead, symptoms, no vaccine for current strain: What we know

The World Health Organization has declared the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Uganda a “public health emergency of international concern”. About 80 peole have reportedly died in the latest outbreak linked to the Bundibugyo strain of the virus. Health workers move a patient to a hospital after he was found to have Ebola. (AFP)

The WHO, though, said the outbreak does not yet meet the criteria for a pandemic emergency. The global health body said countries sharing borders with the DR Congo face a high risk of further spread and advised governments to increase screening and emergency response measures.

What is happening? The outbreak is linked to the Bundibugyo variant. Cases have been reported mainly in eastern DR Congo’s Ituri province, including the areas of Bunia, Rwampara and Mongbwalu.

Uganda has also reported confirmed cases in the capital, Kampala, linked to travellers from DR Congo. A confirmed case has also been detected in Kinshasa, the capital of DR Congo.

The WHO said international spread has already been documented.

Death toll and cases so far About 80 people have died and more than 240 suspected cases had been reported in DR Congo as of Saturday, according to the WHO. The Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) later reported 88 deaths and more than 330 suspected cases.

Health officials said that the real number of infections could be higher because many suspected cases are still being investigated.