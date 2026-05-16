Congo reports its 17th Ebola outbreak; 65 deaths, 246 cases so far | What we know

A new Ebola outbreak has emerged in the the Democratic Republic of Congo's eastern Ituri province, according to country's health ministry, which has reported the death toll to be 65 so far. FILE - Health workers dressed in protective gear begin their shift at an Ebola treatment center in Beni, Congo, July 16, 2019. (AP Photo/Jerome Delay, File) (AP Photo/Jerome Delay)

Country's health minister Samuel Roger Kamba Mulamba said late Friday that samples tested on Thursday confirmed eight cases of the Bundibugyo strain of the Ebola virus in the health zones of Rwampara, Mongwalu, and Bunia.

What is Ebola Ebola virus disease is a severe and often fatal illness endemic to Congo's tropical forests. According to the Africa CDC, it spreads through direct contact with bodily fluids of infected people, contaminated materials, or those who have died from the disease.

So far 246 suspected cases have been identified, authorities said, adding that the suspected index case was a nurse at the Evangelical Medical Centre in Bunia who died after experiencing symptoms including fever, bleeding, vomiting, and severe weakness.

65 deaths so far Africa's top public health agency confirmed the Ebola outbreak in Ituri province on Friday and initially reported 65 deaths. The Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention said it was holding an urgent meeting with Congo, Uganda, South Sudan, and international partners to strengthen cross-border surveillance, preparedness, and response measures.

In response to the latest outbreak, the DRC government said it has activated its public health emergency operations centre, strengthened epidemiological and laboratory surveillance, and rapidly deployed emergency response teams.