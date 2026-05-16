Hantavirus vs Norovirus vs Ebola: Latest case maps from US, Africa and Europe

Ebola in Central Africa, a hantavirus outbreak on a cruise ship that has spread to several nations, and a norovirus outbreak on a European cruise ship are all occurring simultaneously. Independent CONICET researcher and National University of Cordoba associate professor Raul Gonzalez Ittig holds a preserved specimen of a Graomys chacoensis rodent inside the Population Genetics and Evolution Laboratory of the Institute of Diversity and Animal Ecology (IDEA-CONICET-UNC) at the Faculty of Exact, Physical and Natural Sciences (FCEFyN) in Cordoba, Argentina, on May 13, 2026. The deaths of three cruise ship passengers during a rare hantavirus outbreak have sparked international alarm, and flashbacks to when the world tipped into the COVID pandemic six years ago. (Photo by Diego Lima / AFP) (AFP)

According to the BBC Ebola report, Africa's top public health agency has declared an Ebola outbreak in the eastern Ituri province of the Democratic Republic of the Congo. The state recorded 246 cases and 65 deaths in the mining towns of Mongwalu and Rwampara.

Meanwhile, in the United States, the CDC is monitoring 41 people across 16 states for potential exposure to the rare Andes strain of hantavirus following the outbreak at an Antarctic cruise ship.

French authorities have also confirmed a norovirus outbreak aboard the cruise ship Ambition after dozens of passengers developed gastrointestinal symptoms while docked in Bordeaux.

Ebola spreads in Central Africa The Ebola outbreak in DR Congo marks the country’s 17th recorded outbreak since the virus was first discovered there in 1976.

Africa CDC said preliminary testing at the Institut National de Recherche Biomédicale in Kinshasa detected Ebola in 13 out of 20 analysed samples. According to the Africa CDC, four of the 65 deaths were recorded as lab-confirmed cases.

Bunia, the provincial capital of Ituri, has reportedly reported further suspected cases, though test confirmation is still awaited.

Due to the urban environments of Rwampara and Bunia, as well as the mining operations in Mongwalu, the Africa CDC expressed alarm about the high risk of further spread.

Authorities in the US have warned US citizens abroad that cross-border travel between DR Congo and neighboring countries could increase transmission risks.