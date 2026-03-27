How a routine inspection uncovered a secret China-linked biolab in a California warehouse with HIV, Ebola and COVID

Investigators also discovered around 1,000 laboratory mice, along with makeshift equipment and biological materials stored in unsafe conditions.

According to a report by the Los Angeles Times, a local inspector entered what appeared to be a vacant warehouse in 2023 after noticing a foul smell. Inside, authorities found an unlicensed and illegally operating laboratory containing hundreds of vials labelled as containing pathogens such as COVID-19 , HIV and Ebola .

A routine building inspection in Reedley led to a discovery that has since raised national security and public health concerns across the US.

Officials later described the site as an illegal operation lacking basic safety protocols.

Key individuals and alleged links The warehouse was linked to Jia Bei Zhu, a Chinese national accused by US prosecutors of running a fraudulent COVID-19 testing scheme.

As reported by Anadolu Agency, Zhu allegedly imported large quantities of test kits from China and falsely marketed them as US-made, earning an estimated $1.7 million.

A US congressional investigation cited by the Los Angeles Times also found that Zhu received over $1.3 million in unexplained payments from Chinese banks.

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Separately, authorities arrested Ori Solomon, an Israeli national, in connection with a related probe. Federal agents raided a property in Las Vegas earlier in 2026 and discovered similar lab equipment and unknown biological substances, according to CBS News.

Multiple sites, growing concerns Officials said materials found in the Las Vegas property closely resembled those recovered from the Reedley warehouse. Investigators seized over 1,000 samples of unknown liquids, along with laboratory tools such as centrifuges and biosafety equipment.

Officials said the materials appeared similar, and investigators are examining possible links.

Law enforcement agencies have flagged concerns about the potential existence of additional undiscovered facilities.

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Questions over oversight and response Local officials in California have criticised the initial federal response. Reedley city manager Nicole Zieba told CBS News that early warnings raised by local authorities were not adequately addressed, saying it felt as though agencies “didn’t want anything to do with it.”

The discovery has since sparked concerns about regulatory gaps, especially around unlicensed labs handling hazardous biological materials.

While Zhu has been charged in connection with fraud involving medical products, authorities continue to investigate the biological aspects of the case, including the origin and purpose of the stored pathogens.

Officials stress that there is no confirmed evidence of an active biological threat linked to the lab.