China woman carves intricate sculptures with her teeth, gains 1.2 million followers

A young woman in China has turned a simple habit into a viral sensation, gaining more than 1.2 million followers for carving detailed sculptures using only her teeth. In her videos, she can be seen carefully nibbling away at carrots, shaping them into impressive works of art. (@brazzers_don/X)

Chen Qin, 25, from Hubei province in central China, began attracting attention online after sharing videos of her unusual talent.

In her videos, she can be seen carefully nibbling away at carrots, shaping them into impressive works of art without using tools for most of the process.

According to a report by the South China Morning Post, her creations range from small animals and cartoon figures to complex architectural models.

Among her most striking pieces are replicas of the Great Wall and the Yellow Crane Tower, as well as wearable items like phoenix crowns and traditional silver hats worn by the Miao people.

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How it all began: In several videos, Qin shows the entire process, slowly biting into the carrot bit by bit.

This, she says, is to prove to viewers that she is not secretly using other tools. She has even described herself as “the first tooth sculptor of the whole internet”.

Many online users have been amazed by her precision and creativity. Some have jokingly said it looks as though she has “hidden a 3D printer in her mouth”.

Qin explained that she is not a trained sculptor. However, she studied graphic design and 3D modelling at school and university, and has loved drawing since childhood.

Her unusual skill was discovered by chance during the Spring Festival holiday in 2025, when she was idly chewing on a carrot while watching short videos. She noticed she had created small shapes and quickly became interested in improving her technique.

Although she sometimes uses a knife to cut the carrot into a basic shape, she completes all the detailed work using her teeth. So far, she has created over 100 carrot sculptures.

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Talent that strains her jaw: Recently, Qin has also started using her carrot art to tell historical stories to her young audience. The carrots come from her family’s farm, and any leftovers are used in cooking or fed to animals.

However, the work has had some side effects. Qin said she often experiences pain in her teeth and cheeks and has noticed changes in her jaw.