New COVID variant BA.3.2 spreads in US: Should you be worried?

A new COVID-19 variant, BA.3.2 called “cicada” is drawing attention as it spreads across the US and several other countries, even as overall case numbers remain low. BA.3.2’s was first detected in the US in June 2025. (Representation pic: Shutterstock)

What makes this variant notable is not a sudden surge in hospitalisations or severe illness, but the way it has quietly evolved. First identified in November 2024 in South Africa, BA.3.2 did not immediately dominate headlines. Instead, it circulated in the background for months before beginning to gain ground globally late last year.

By February, the variant had already been detected in at least 25 states in the US, a report by Today.com said, citing the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The variant has reportedly also spread to more than 20 countries and is now contributing significantly to cases in parts of Europe, including Denmark, Germany and the Netherlands.

Why experts are watching BA.3.2 closely Reportedly, BA.3.2 stands out because of the sheer number of mutations it carries — particularly in the spike protein, the part of the virus that helps it enter human cells.

With 70–75 mutations in its spike protein, BA.3.2 is genetically distinct from recent variants such as JN.1 and LP.8.1, which current COVID vaccines are designed to target.

Does it cause more severe illness? Despite its “hyper-mutated” profile, there is no evidence so far that BA.3.2 is making people sicker.

Where it is spreading BA.3.2’s spread has been gradual but steady. It was first detected in the US in June 2025 in a traveller returning from the Netherlands at San Francisco International Airport. Since then, it has been found in travellers, patients and even wastewater samples.

Globally, the variant is now present in at least 23 countries and is responsible for roughly 30% of cases in some European nations.

What are the symptoms? For most people, infection with BA.3.2 is expected to look much like other recent COVID variants. Common symptoms include: