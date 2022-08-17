DGCA mandates fliers to follow Covid protocol inside aircraft amid rise in cases

In view of the rising number of Covid-19 cases in several parts of the country, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Wednesday made it mandatory for passengers to follow protocols and have their masks on inside the aircraft.

The aviation regulator asked all Indian airlines to strictly enforce protocol and ensure that passengers are wearing their masks properly, and take action against those to fail to comply with the rules. Surprise inspections and checks will also be carried out at airports and inside aircrafts. The airlines would also have to ensure there is proper sensitisation of passengers through various platforms,

India reported 9,062 coronavirus infections and 36 related deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the daily bulletin by the Union health ministry of health and family welfare (MoHFW).

The country's active caseload currently stands at 1,05,058, constituting 0.24 per cent of the cumulative tally, according to the ministry data. The overall death toll has reached 527,134, as per ministry data.

Earlier in the day, NITI Aayog member (health) Dr VK Paul said Covid-19 is still alive and people need to stay alert and take the precaution (or third) dose. “We can't predict the changes in the number of cases, so we need to stay alert and get the precaution dose. CorbeVax vaccine can now also be inoculated along with Covaxin and Covishield,” Dr Paul was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

