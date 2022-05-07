DGCA warns airlines against wrong denial of boarding to passengers

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has directed all Indian airlines to provide compensation and facilities to passengers who are denied boarding despite reporting at the airport on time, or in event of flight cancellation or delay.

Noting that airlines have been indulging in “unfair practice” of denying boarding to passengers, the aviation regulator warned that “strict action will be initiated against the erring airline, including imposing financial penalties as per regulations” in case of violation of the directive.

“It has come to the notice of this office that various airlines are denying boarding to passengers holding confirmed tickets on a flight, although they have presented themselves for boarding within the time specified by the airline. This practice is extremely unfair to the passengers and brings a bad name to the aviation industry,” the DGCA told the airlines in an email dated May 2.

“To address such a situation, DGCA had issued civil aviation regulations (CARs) Sections 3, Series M, Part IV on ‘Facilities to be provided to passengers by airlines due to denied boarding, cancellation of flights and delays in flights’,” it added.

The DGCA was referring to a regulation which it had issued in 2010, specifying minimum compensation and airline facilities for passengers who have been subjected to “denied boarding, cancellation or delay in flight”.

As per the regulation, in an event of flight cancellation, airlines have to inform passengers two weeks before the concerned flight departure else arrange an alternate flight or issue a refund, as per the convenience of the passengers.

“In case the passengers are informed of the cancellation less than two weeks before and up to 24 hours before the departure, the airline will have to offer alternate flight or refund the ticket, as acceptable to the concerned passenger,” the DGCA said.

The aviation regulator also directed airlines to compensate or provide an alternate flight to passengers who miss their connecting flight due to delay or cancellation of the originating flight.

