Home / India News / DGGI raids another Kanpur-based businessman; seizes documents
DGGI raids another Kanpur-based businessman; seizes documents

After the raids at the residence of Kanpur-based businessman Peeyush Jain, Sunil Gupta is the second businessman to be raided.
Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI), Lucknow Unit visited the premises of Mayur Vanaspati for the verification of tax evasion allegations.(HT_PRINT)
Published on Dec 29, 2021 02:21 PM IST
ANI | , Kanpur

 A team of Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI), Lucknow Unit visited the office and residence of another Kanpur-based businessman late on Tuesday for the verification of tax evasion allegations. A false Input Tax credit of 10 crores was allegedly detected, according to the officials.

The raid was conducted on the premises of Mayur Vanaspati. The owner of the company, Sunil Gupta accepted to pay the taxes, said the officials.

According to the officials, the owner of Mayur Vanaspati, Sunil Gupta was raided by the team of DGGI at his residence and his office. The team took important documents related to Mayur Vanaspati Industries into its custody.

However, no arrest has been made so far. A probe of the owner of the company is underway, officials said.

A spate of DGGI raids in on in Uttar Pradesh. After the raids at the residence of Kanpur-based businessman Peeyush Jain, Sunil Gupta is the second businessman to be raided.

Earlier, DGGI on Wednesday concluded the raids at businessman Peeyush Jain's residence in Uttar Pradesh's Kannauj.

The DGGI seized 194.45 crores of cash, 23 kg gold and 600 kg sandalwood from businessman Peeyush Jain's possession. Jain has been sent to 14 days of judicial custody by a Kanpur court in the matter.

kanpur dggi lucknow
