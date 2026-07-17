Dhaka’s request for Sheikh Hasina’s extradition is being examined, says India

India on Friday said that Bangladesh’s request for the extradition of deposed former prime minister Sheikh Hasina is being examined in light of the legal and judicial processes involved.

FILE PHOTO: Sheikh Hasina has been in India in self-exile since she fled Bangladesh after the collapse of her government in the face of student-led protests in August 2024 (REUTERS)

Hasina has lived in India in self-exile since she fled Bangladesh after the sudden collapse of her government in the face of student-led protests in August 2024. Her extradition was first sought by the interim administration led by Muhammad Yunus, and the demand has been repeated by the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) government led by Prime Minister Tarique Rahman.

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External affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal responded to a question at a media briefing regarding Bangladesh’s request for the extradition of Hasina and other persons by saying, “We have received a request for extradition. This request, as we have said earlier as well, is under examination.”

He added, “The request is being taken into consideration, given the legalities…and judicial processes that are involved.”

Hasina’s presence in India has remained an irritant in bilateral ties, which improved somewhat after the Tarique Rahman government came to power earlier this year. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla represented India at Rahman’s inauguration in February, and this was followed by Bangladesh foreign minister Khalilur Rahman’s visit to New Delhi in April.

However, Dhaka has been angered by Hasina’s interviews while in self-exile, including a recent one in which she announced her plan to return to Bangladesh, where she faces a death sentence, in December. Bangladeshi authorities also directed the media not to carry Hasina’s remarks following her latest interview.