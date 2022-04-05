Dhami meets PM Modi, seeks 2000 crore horticulture package on lines of Kashmir

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi in his first visit to the national capital after taking oath for a second term and requested the Centre to provide a horticulture package of ₹2000 crore on the lines of Kashmir to the hill state among other demands, a statement said.

In a memorandum of demands submitted to the PM, the chief minister also requested the Centre for an extension of the compensation period in case of GST in view of the limited financial resources of the state.

Expressing gratitude for PM Modi’s guidance and cooperation from the central government in the development of Uttarakhand, Dhami apprised the Prime Minister about the development works being carried out in the state.

Dhami also urged the PM that Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) be set up in the state to promote the latest technology and scientific research in Uttarakhand. The chief minister also requested the PM that a National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NISR) be set up in the state for the development of the pharmaceutical industry in the hill state.

Dhami also requested that a special initiative should be made by Centre for an amicable solution outside the court to transfer the share of Uttar Pradesh to Uttarakhand in the shareholding of THDC India Limited.

He also requested for approval of “Manaskhand Mandir Mala Mission” to connect temples of Kumaon Mandal for pilgrimage on the lines of Char Dham and permission to operate air services from the Pithoragarh airstrip.

Dhami told PM that a detailed project report has been prepared after the final location survey for the construction of Rishikesh-Uttarkashi railway line by the Railway ministry. He requested PM for permission for construction of Rishikesh-Doiwala railway track and shifting of Dehradun railway station to Harrawala.

Dhami said the establishment of All India Institute of Ayurveda in Rishikesh will promote AYUSH system and provide employment to the youngsters.

The chief minister also requested for approval for the construction of three tunnels in the state which will reduce travel time.

Dhami also met union home minister Amit Shah and sought the Centre’s cooperation in implementing the Him Prahari scheme in the districts near the international borders in the state.

Dhami said that the Uttarakhand government with the help of Police, ITBP and SSB is committed to providing relief and carrying out rescue operations in calamity-hit areas to stop migration from the villages near the international border districts (Uttarkashi, Chamoli, Pithoragarh, Champawat and Khatima of US Nagar).

It is proposed to constitute border guard teams/snow guard teams. An honorarium is proposed in the form of incentive allowance to the persons involved in these teams. An expenditure of about ₹5.45 crore 45 lakh is estimated for this initiative. Dhami sought cooperation of Centre on this initiative

Dhami also urged Amit Shah for sanctioning a budget of ₹20 to 25 crore per year under the State Police Force Modernisation Scheme to make the state police more effective and modern. Dhami said that Nirbhaya Fund is very important for the relief and rehabilitation of women victims of crime. A proposal of ₹ 25 crore has been sent for the Nirbhaya Fund by the State government to the Centre. He requested for early approval of the same proposal.

The CM also met defence minister Rajnath Singh and said that efforts are being made by the state government to start air services under the regional connectivity scheme. Being a bordering area, it is necessary to develop transport facility in Dharchula area of Pithoragarh. Dharchula Helipad is proposed to be upgraded as an heliport. Dhami requested Singh to direct the concerned authorities to provide permission for this.

Dhami said a Memorandum of Agreement was executed between the defence ministry and Uttarakhand government for the establishment of Sainik School at Jakholi in Rudraprayag district. Accordingly, the infrastructure facilities were to be made available by the state government. In view of the limited financial resources of the state, Dhami requested him that the Centre should make available the infrastructure facilities by amending the said agreement.

Dhami also met Bharatiya Janata Party national president JP Nadda in New Delhi.