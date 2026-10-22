Uttarakhand CM to speak to Daler Mehndi amid over minister’s confrontation with singer

Chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday said he would speak to singers Mika Singh and Daler Mehndi, his brother, amid the controversy over Uttarakhand minister Subodh Uniyal’s remarks and confrontation with Mehndi at a public event.
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Daler Mehndi was performing on October 18 in Tehri Garhwal district during Navratri celebrations when Uniyal reprimanded him and questioned his conduct over allegations of intoxication. Mika Singh demanded an apology following the viral video of the confrontation.
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“I believe that since there was likely pressure from the public at the time and the minister [Uniyal] stated that he was unaware of Daler Mehndi’s poor health. The minister himself has already clarified,” Dhami said when asked about the controversy at a press conference.
Why did Subodh Uniyal confront Daler Mehndi during his performance?
Uniyal said Mehndi appeared unable to speak or walk properly and seemed to be lip-syncing, leading him to suspect the singer was under the influence of a substance. He said he questioned him because he felt pressure as a local representative.
What did Pushkar Singh Dhami say he would do about the Daler Mehndi controversy?
Dhami said he would speak to both Mika Singh and Daler Mehndi. He also said Uniyal had clarified that he did not intend to hurt the singer and that it was time to bring the matter to a close.
Why is Mika Singh demanding an apology from Subodh Uniyal?
Mika said the allegation that Daler Mehndi was drinking alcohol was wrong and criticised the minister for reprimanding and humiliating his brother publicly. He asked Uniyal to acknowledge the mistake and apologise.
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He said the artists involved are accomplished and that Uttarakhand respects writers, artists and scholars. “Given the circumstances that arose due to public pressure at the time, and since the minister has already issued a statement clarifying that he had no such intent, I believe it is time to bring this matter to a close,” Dhami said.
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He said the artists involved are accomplished and that Uttarakhand respects writers, artists and scholars. “Given the circumstances that arose due to public pressure at the time, and since the minister has already issued a statement clarifying that he had no such intent, I believe it is time to bring this matter to a close,” Dhami said.
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Asked about Mika Singh’s appeal to him to take action against Uniyal, Dhami said he would speak to both brothers. “I will first speak with Mika. I will also speak with Daler Mehndi. I will talk to both of them. I am friends with both,” Dhami said.
On Wednesday, Mika Singh sought Uniyal’s apology in an Instagram post. He thanked singers, fans, friends, family, and well-wishers for their love and support. “My point is simple: Daler Mehndi ji does not drink alcohol, and making such allegations against him is completely wrong. Nowadays, if a teacher scolds a child in school or college, it becomes a major issue. In such a context, how can it be considered right to scold and humiliate a renowned artist like this, in front of everyone on stage?”
He said an apology is due. “The person responsible should acknowledge that the allegations about Daler Mehndi ji drinking alcohol were wrong and apologise for the way he was treated.”
Neeraj Santoshi is the Chief of Bureau for Hindustan Times in Uttarakhand, where he leads the state reporting team while covering government, politics, environment, wildlife, Uttarakhand High Court, and issues shaping the Himalayan region. With more than two decades in journalism across conflict zones, he has covered politically sensitive regions and environmentally fragile landscapes, and focused on stories that combine public interest with in-depth storytelling. An alumnus of Pune University with a Master’s in Communication Studies, he has reported extensively from Jammu & Kashmir (2003-2010), Madhya Pradesh (2010 to 2018 ) and Uttarakhand (Since 2018), covering subjects ranging from insurgency, elections and governance to wildlife conservation, mining, climate change, agriculture, human rights and social justice. He has covered politics and legislative assemblies of both Jammu & Kashmir and Madhya Pradesh over more than a decade. Before taking over as Chief of Bureau in Uttarakhand, he served as Special Correspondent with Hindustan Times in Madhya Pradesh and earlier reported for both Hindustan Times and The Indian Express in Jammu & Kashmir, where he covered state politics, environment and insurgency-related developments. Over the years, his stories have focused on environmental degradation, wildlife, illegal mining, governance and the changing social fabric of Himalayan states and Central India. He is particularly interested in long-form explanatory journalism, and stories that explore the intersection of ecology, conservation, governance and society. Outside the newsroom, Neeraj enjoys reading widely on neuroscience, consciousness studies, Artificial Intelligence and quantum physics, with a special interest in Kashmiri Tantric Shaivist traditions. He is also passionate about wildlife, mountaineering and the Himalayas, interests that continue to inform his reporting and deepen his understanding of the region he covers.
Get Latest News, breaking headlines, and top India News, and today real-time updates from across the nation. Stay informed on politics, government policies, crime, Today Weather, and major developments on Hindustan Times
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Home/India News/Uttarakhand CM to speak to Daler Mehndi amid over minister’s confrontation with singer
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