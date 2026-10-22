Uttarakhand CM to speak to Daler Mehndi amid over minister’s confrontation with singer

Chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday said he would speak to singers Mika Singh and Daler Mehndi, his brother, amid the controversy over Uttarakhand minister Subodh Uniyal’s remarks and confrontation with Mehndi at a public event.

Mika Singh demanded an apology following the viral video of the confrontation.

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Daler Mehndi was performing on October 18 in Tehri Garhwal district during Navratri celebrations when Uniyal reprimanded him and questioned his conduct over allegations of intoxication. Mika Singh demanded an apology following the viral video of the confrontation.

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“I believe that since there was likely pressure from the public at the time and the minister [Uniyal] stated that he was unaware of Daler Mehndi’s poor health. The minister himself has already clarified,” Dhami said when asked about the controversy at a press conference.

Also Read: Mika Singh demands apology from Uttarakhand minister Subodh Uniyal for ‘humiliating’ brother Daler Mehndi

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Deep Dive Why did Subodh Uniyal confront Daler Mehndi during his performance? Uniyal said Mehndi appeared unable to speak or walk properly and seemed to be lip-syncing, leading him to suspect the singer was under the influence of a substance. He said he questioned him because he felt pressure as a local representative. What did Pushkar Singh Dhami say he would do about the Daler Mehndi controversy? Dhami said he would speak to both Mika Singh and Daler Mehndi. He also said Uniyal had clarified that he did not intend to hurt the singer and that it was time to bring the matter to a close. Why is Mika Singh demanding an apology from Subodh Uniyal? Mika said the allegation that Daler Mehndi was drinking alcohol was wrong and criticised the minister for reprimanding and humiliating his brother publicly. He asked Uniyal to acknowledge the mistake and apologise.

{{^usCountry}} He said the artists involved are accomplished and that Uttarakhand respects writers, artists and scholars. “Given the circumstances that arose due to public pressure at the time, and since the minister has already issued a statement clarifying that he had no such intent, I believe it is time to bring this matter to a close,” Dhami said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He said the artists involved are accomplished and that Uttarakhand respects writers, artists and scholars. “Given the circumstances that arose due to public pressure at the time, and since the minister has already issued a statement clarifying that he had no such intent, I believe it is time to bring this matter to a close,” Dhami said. {{/usCountry}}

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Asked about Mika Singh’s appeal to him to take action against Uniyal, Dhami said he would speak to both brothers. “I will first speak with Mika. I will also speak with Daler Mehndi. I will talk to both of them. I am friends with both,” Dhami said.

Also Read: Film workers' body urges PM Modi to intervene in Daler Mehndi row: ‘Advise public reps to exercise greater sensitivity when dealing with artists’

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On Wednesday, Mika Singh sought Uniyal’s apology in an Instagram post. He thanked singers, fans, friends, family, and well-wishers for their love and support. “My point is simple: Daler Mehndi ji does not drink alcohol, and making such allegations against him is completely wrong. Nowadays, if a teacher scolds a child in school or college, it becomes a major issue. In such a context, how can it be considered right to scold and humiliate a renowned artist like this, in front of everyone on stage?”

He said an apology is due. “The person responsible should acknowledge that the allegations about Daler Mehndi ji drinking alcohol were wrong and apologise for the way he was treated.”