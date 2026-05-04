Dharmadam, Peravoor, Paravur, Manjeshwar election results | Live updates

People arrive to cast their vote for the Kerala assembly election.

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Results for key Kerala constituencies—Dharmadam, Peravoor, Paravur and Manjeshwar—are being declared today, with counting underway across the state. These seats, spread across northern and central Kerala, reflect a diverse electoral landscape shaped by regional dynamics and strong political engagement. The run-up to results has seen sharply differing interpretations of exit polls, with the Left Democratic Front asserting there is no anti-incumbency and expressing confidence of returning to power, while the United Democratic Front has welcomed the projections, calling them consistent with its expectations. The National Democratic Alliance, meanwhile, has pointed to anti-incumbency sentiment but ruled out a strong pro-UDF wave. With multiple narratives in play, constituency-level trends from these seats will be closely watched for early signals. Stay tuned for verified updates and official results through the day.