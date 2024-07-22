Dharmendra Pradhan's scathing attack on Rahul Gandhi: 'Understands maths of...'

Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday launched a scathing attack on Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi over the raging NEET-UG row, saying the Congress politician understands the “fundamentals and maths of unfair practises too well”. Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi (L) and Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan in the House.(ANI)

In a post on X, the minister said the Congress-led UPA government couldn't enact laws to prevent malpractices in educational institutions.

"The LoP and his cabal are all but shedding crocodile tears. The ground reality on paper leaks during the UPA regime and when Shri Akhilesh was at the helm of UP, will open a can of worms for both Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav," Pradhan said.

"Maybe Rahul Gandhi understands the fundamentals and maths of unfair practices too well. That explains why the Congress govt. failed to implement the bills to stop malpractices in educational institutions, including the Prohibition of Unfair Practices Bill, of 2010," he added.

He asked Rahul Gandhi to spell out under what compulsion the Congress refused to enact laws to end irregularities in competitive exams.

Earlier today, Gandhi spearheaded the Opposition's attack on the government in the Parliament as he said a very serious problem was afflicting the country's exam system and Pradhan had blamed everyone except himself.

"The minister has blamed everybody except himself. I don't even think he understands the fundamentals of what is going on here... the issue is that millions of students in this country are extremely concerned about what is going on and who is convinced that the Indian examination system is a fraud," Gandhi said.

He said the rich could buy the Indian examination system.

"As this is a systemic issue, what exactly are you doing to fix this issue at the systemic level?" he asked Pradhan, who was responding to queries during Question Hour in the Lok Sabha.

A visibly upset Pradhan said it was unfortunate that the member described the examination system as rubbish.

He said he was at the mercy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government was collectively responsible.

The minister also asserted that there had been no evidence of paper leaks in the last seven years.

Pradhan said the government wasn't hiding anything and everything was on record.

Samajwadi Party MP Akhilesh Yadav attacked the government, saying it would make a record of paper leaks.

"The NTA should publish a list of centres where a high number of students have performed well...how is this possible that students from particular centres have done far better than others," Yadav said.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Education on Monday informed the Lok Sabha that NDA has cancelled 16 exams in total since its inception in 2018.

With inputs from PTI, ANI