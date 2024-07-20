‘Why this arrogance?’: Amit Shah slams Rahul Gandhi's conduct in Parliament

Union home minister Amit Shah on Saturday launched a scathing attack on Rahul Gandhi for his recent conduct in the Parliament, accusing the Congress leader of displaying unwarranted arrogance despite another electoral defeat. Union home minister Amit Shah attacked Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi for showing arrogance in the Parliament.

Addressing the party workers at Jharkhand BJP working committee meeting in Ranchi, Shah said, “Many a time we see that in democracy, arrogance comes after winning. Such people are in power in Jharkhand.”

“But arrogance even after being defeated, I have seen it for the first time,” the senior BJP leader said, referring to the Lok Sabha election results.

“Who won the elections, everyone knows about it, but the arrogance that Congress has, we all have seen it—the acts of Rahul Gandhi in the parliament. People don't get this much arrogance even after winning two-thirds of seats,” Amit Shah said.

His comments come in the wake of Rahul Gandhi's aggressive posturing in Lok Sabha following the parliamentary elections. Gandhi, who is the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha, launched a no-holds barred attack against the treasury benches during the first session of the 18th Lok Sabha.

Participating in the debate on the Motion of Thanks to President's address, the Congress leader had not only raised the issue of NEET and Agniveer but also targeted the ruling BJP over its alleged divisive policies, forcing the ministers to intervene. Gandhi has been projecting the election results as a victory of the opposition INDIA bloc as the BJP couldn't muster a partliamentary majority on its own.

“I want to tell the Congress leaders from this stage today today that the NDA got full majority this election. The BJP alone got 240 seats which is still more than the INDI alliance combined,” Shah said.

"Then why this arrogance?" he asked.

"BJP got more seats in this Lok Sabha elections than Congress's combined numbers in 2014, 2019, 2024. We have won for the third consecutive time, but their leader is still not able to accept the defeat."