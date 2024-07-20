Amit Shah accuses Hemant Soren of ‘land and love jihad’, promises 'white paper' on demography

Union home minister Amit Shah on Friday accused Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren of being involved in ‘land jihad’ and ‘love jihad,’ which are allegedly leading to demographic changes in the state. Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (ANI)

"Being a chief minister from the tribal community, he (Hemant Soren) doesn't care for his people. Instead, he is propagating land jihad and love jihad in the state dominated by tribals, which are causing demographic changes," Amit Shah said while addressing party workers at Prabhat Tara Ground in Ranchi.



Shah claimed that thousands of illegal immigrants are marrying tribal women, obtaining certificates, and buying land in Jharkhand, which will reduce the population of tribals in the future.



“If anywhere in the country the population of tribals is reducing, it is only in Jharkhand. If the people of Jharkhand vote the Bharatiya Janata Party to power, a white paper will be brought in to secure their land, population, and reservation. The manner in which illegal immigrants are entering the state is directly affecting the employment of the youth,” the home minister said.



He alleged that Hemant Soren has turned a blind eye to all the problems in Jharkhand and has been worried only about vote bank politics, adding that his idea of progress for tribals means “progress of his own family.”



“It is our government that is concerned about the welfare of tribals. It was the BJP that appointed Babu Lal as the first tribal chief minister of the state. We appointed a tribal woman as the President of India. It is our government that made sure announcements are made in the Santhali language at the railway station,” the minister claimed.



He also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi always prioritised the welfare of people from the Other Backward Classes (OBC), established a commission for them, gave 27 percent reservation for them in all central examinations, and made provisions to secure their rights.



“Even the Prime Minister's council of ministers has the highest number of ministers from the backward community… The people of Jharkhand need to uproot the corrupt Soren government and support Narendra Modi,” said Shah.